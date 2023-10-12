2nd Annual Horror Film Race Creates Healthy Competition Among UWG Student Filmmakers

Carolyn Moncrieffe

The 2nd Annual Horror Film Race kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 5 p.m. in Miller Hall Room 1309 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Teams of students will randomly draw a genre for their horror film. Each team will have one week to create a short horror film from scratch. This includes writing the script, getting actors, filming, editing and presenting completed films on Oct. 18. This year there are currently fourteen teams slated to participate in the race.

“The Film Race is a good thing for students, kind of like an exercise in filmmaking,” said Dr. Patrick Clinton, Associate Professor. “Most students think the goal is to make the best film, which is great – but ultimately the real challenge is to finish the project. To make a five-minute film in seven days is a lot and the quality has been great.”

Dr. Clinton is extremely enthusiastic about the School of Communication, Film and Media, and his hope is to draw students who have never taken a film course as well as the SCFM seniors.

The biggest challenge is for students to complete their film. The Horror Film Race is one entity, screening of submitted works is the second entity, aptly titled Horrorfest. The screening of submitted films is held Tuesday, Oct. 31 in Boyd Lecture Hall 5:00 p.m to 7:20 p.m. Horrorfest is free of charge and open to the UWG Community for viewing.

After the screening, there is an award ceremony. Awards include some goofy categories such as Best Scream and then there are more serious awards like Best Film, Best Directing and Best Acting. Screening gives students the opportunity to view each other’s work, get excited about the films that are being produced and to cheer each other on. Awards are also given to audience members who come dressed in the best Halloween costumes.

“Horror is one of the few genres of film making left in the world having a tight fan base,” said Clinton. “Films can be made with almost no budget and can go all the way towards achieving success, especially when ingenuity is used.”

“There is a playfulness in horror films as well as beauty from a shooting standpoint,” continued Clinton. “The film maker can do very beautiful things with horror, which allows students to be experimental and playful with the genre.”

UWG students have embraced the race series and look forward to participating in Spring and Fall Races.

“Students are hungry for learning that is active and not passive,” said Clinton. “This program is pertinent.”

“The SCFM program here at UWG is incredible and SCFM just signed a partnership with Great Point Studios which is a big deal and an incredible opportunity for UWG students,” said Clinton.

Clinton, along with colleagues Associate Professor Christopher Renaud and Professor Deon Kay know that connections students will make through this association will create a program like no other in the state. Students will make real connections in a real studio atmosphere.

UWG’s Horror Film Race creates the opportunity for students to use their films as stepping stones to receive their first credits as a cinematographer, a director, an actor or as a writer. The Horror Film Race allows students to produce quality films with the opportunity to showcase their work, receive awards, as well as community recognition.