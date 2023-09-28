8th Biennial Alumni Art Exhibition at UWG Anticipates a Creative Spectacle

Lance Goins

The 8th Biennial Alumni Art Exhibition, a display of alumni ability and originality, has the art community at the University of West Georgia vibrating with anticipation. The selection process will be overseen by respected Juror Bruce Bobick, a retired chair of the Department of Art and Emeritus professor at UWG. This year’s event is expected to be nothing short of extraordinary. This outstanding exhibition, which will be held in the Visual Arts Building Gallery from Aug. 28 to Sept. 29, 2023, is open to art lovers, alumni, UWG students, and the general public.

The Biennial Alumni Art Exhibition, a valued UWG event, is evidence of the school’s dedication to supporting the artistic endeavors of its graduates. It honors the creativity and ingenuity that former students of UWG offer to the world.

This year, Bruce Bobick’s participation as the juror gives the selection process for the show considerable significance. The curating approach benefits greatly from Bobick’s history as a UWG professor and previous head of the Department of Art. He is in a position to create an amazing presentation thanks to his keen eye and in-depth knowledge of the institution’s artistic legacy.

The Visual Arts Building Gallery, the ideal location to take in the varied and imaginative expressions of UWG’s exceptional alumni, will serve as the focal point of this artistic celebration. The contemporary and roomy design of the gallery serves as the ideal setting for this creative investigation.

There is a tangible sense of expectation for this occasion. It serves as a cultural delight for the entire community, as well as a platform for aspiring artists, alumni reunions, and sources of inspiration. Each piece on exhibit tells a different tale and captures the journey and experiences of the artist since their time at UWG.

From paintings and sculptures, to mixed media and digital art, expect to see a wide variety of artistic mediums. This exhibit demonstrates the range and development of artistic expression among UWG graduates. It promises to be a visual feast that will enthrall viewers with its originality and brilliance.

The 8th Biennial Alumni Art Exhibition is a celebration of community spirit as well as art. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the event, partake in the creative spirit, and see the extraordinary talent fostered at UWG.

The excitement increases as the exhibition goes on. The University of West Georgia’s 8th Biennial Alumni Art Exhibition is set to be a celebration of creative legacy, a showcase for alumni achievement and a chance for the local community to become immersed in the world of art. Don’t miss this outstanding performance, which is sure to leave an impression on everyone who attends.

Please note that the event will take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 29, 2023. The community, alumni and art enthusiasts have plenty of opportunities to view and appreciate the outstanding works of art on show during this month-long exhibition.

