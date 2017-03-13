Carroll County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will hold their 16th Annual “Grand Night” fundraising event at the University of West Georgia on Saturday, March 18.

CASA is a national, nonprofit organization that promotes court-appointed volunteer activism, in order to create a place of refuge for every abused and neglected child in the United States, so that they will have a forever home and the ability to succeed. The Carroll County chapter of CASA was founded in 1998 by local couple, Russ and Mary Sarner, who saw a need for child activism. Carroll County CASA has since expanded, by increasing staff members, conducting continuing volunteer training and presenting a professional appearance to the community.

With more than 300 children going through foster care each year, there are simply not enough volunteers to go around. Carroll County CASA is currently serving 123 children, but 73 other children are still in need of CASA volunteers. The organization has made a promise and commitment to put a CASA volunteer into the life of every child who needs one, which is why they need the help of the community.

Since 2001, Carroll County CASA has held the “Grand Night” event to raise money in order to solicit support and accrue sponsors for the event and organization. Music will be provided by the Dakota Dodge Big Band, and will also feature local talent Dr. Howard Seeman, Dr. Thelma Wiley-Lucas, Donisha Kight and Marion Smith. The playlist for the evening will consist of 70’s rock, soul and R & B tunes such as Aretha Franklin, Chicago, Earth, Wind, and Fire and Smokey Robinson. Music will begin at 6 p.m. and will continue late into the evening.

Cocktail attire is required. The cocktail reception will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the buffet dinner at 7 p.m.

Limited seating is available. Individual tickets are $100 and may be purchased at the CASA office. You may also make donations and purchase tickets online at www.carrollcasa.org.

