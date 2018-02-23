The University of West Georgia held the ninth annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. program celebration on Jan. 31. The 2018 program had many speakers at the event including UWG president Dr. Marrero, students in the Student Government Association and guest speaker Dr. Marco Clark.

Clark is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the Richard Wright Public Charter School for Journalism and Media Arts in Washington, DC. He has a Ph. D. in higher education from Morgan State University, and has had many great accomplishments since. Clark has also participated in the White House’s Careers in Films Symposium.

Clark serves on the Board of Trustees for the DC Area Writing Project and is Co-Founder of PEACE, through Urban Exchange. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. program celebration was free to students and the public and was a great place to come listen to inspiring people and learn something new.

The celebration is held yearly to reminisce on all of the accomplishments and achievements King has done for racial equality in the United States. He is a symbol and an Idol to many when it comes to the civil rights movement from 1954 to 1968.

He is known for his strategies being nonviolent and his “I Have a Dream” speech which he shared in 1963 at the March on Washington. King was assassinated April 4, 1968 but his story goes on forever and will never be forgotten. King fought for rights, equality and justice for all regardless of a person’s race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, class and more.

Dr. Kieh is the program coordinator for the Center for Diversity and Inclusion at the University of West Georgia. For this event, he worked with the staff and student organizations preparing for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. program celebration and has done so for seven out of the nine celebrations.

“My favorite part of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. program celebration is the fact that we are able to come together and celebrate all that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has done for us,” said Keih. “We get to celebrate the fact that he fought for equality and the fact that he made a change and made a significant step into getting the same rights, equality and justice for every person.”

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. program celebration was a great event to look back on time and see how far our nation has come and grown together over time.

