A Magical Pre-Show Encounter: Disney on Ice VIP Meet and Greet at State Farm Arena

Sal LaRocca

I recently had the privilege of attending the VIP Meet and Greet event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 20, 2023, before the Disney on Ice performance. This exclusive gathering allowed families to enjoy a special moment with the beloved character, Minnie Mouse, and engage in creative activities with their little ones.

The VIP Meet and Greet took place just before the breathtaking Disney on Ice spectacle was set to begin. Families with VIP tickets eagerly gathered in a designated area, buzzing with excitement as they anticipated their encounter with the iconic mouse. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation, and it was evident that the children and parents alike were in for a memorable experience.

Upon entering the VIP area, it was heartwarming to witness the joy on the children’s faces as they laid eyes on Minnie Mouse. The character was impeccably costumed, and her friendly demeanor instantly put everyone at ease. Families were encouraged to take photos with Minnie, and the staff was more than willing to help capture these precious moments.

One of the highlights of the VIP Meet and Greet was the opportunity for children to engage in creative activities. There were tables set up with art supplies, allowing kids to unleash their imagination and create drawings inspired by their favorite Disney characters. This interactive aspect of the event added an extra layer of enchantment, as it encouraged kids to express themselves and connect with the Disney magic on a deeper level.

Throughout the pre-show meet and greet, Minnie Mouse remained a gracious and patient host, taking the time to interact with each child. It was evident that this experience was a dream come true for many of the young fans in attendance.

The Disney on Ice VIP Meet and Greet in the State Farm Arena provided families with a truly magical experience before the main event. The opportunity to meet Minnie Mouse and engage in creative activities added a layer of enchantment to the evening, creating lasting memories for children and their parents alike. It was a heartwarming testament to the enduring magic of Disney, and it left everyone with smiles that would last long after the curtains went up for the main show.