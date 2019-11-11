A Walk to End Alzheimer’s

West Georgia’s Alzheimer’s Association held their 12th annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” on Nov. 3, 2019 at Hobbs Farm Property, attracting more than 260 locals and individuals from other nearby cities such as Douglasville and Villa Rica.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held in more than 600 communities across the nation and collects donations, fights for treatment and cures, and raises awareness for Alzheimer’s care and research. West Georgia’s Alzheimer’s Association began the walk to raise money for the over five million people living with Alzheimer’s throughout the nation and over 150,000 individuals in the state of Georgia alone living with the disease.

Photo Credit: Imani Feagin

The event began with a ceremony that allowed all participants to pay tribute to those suffering or have suffered with Alzheimer’s disease. Through planting different colored artificial flowers, referred to as the “Promise Garden”, those who were present had the opportunity to use these flowers to represent the diverse reasons as to why the disease is significant to their story.

The colors consisted of purple, which represented those who have lost someone to the disease, yellow, representing those who are currently caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, blue, meaning you are currently battling with Alzheimer’s, and orange, which means that you support the Alzheimer’s cause.

After the opening ceremony, the 3.1-mile walk began, which went through the Hobbs Farm and Greenbelt Trails. The walk consisted of 50 teams consisting of members of the Association, donors and volunteers, and members of sponsorships.

In addition, The Alzheimer’s Association has contributing sponsors and associations that have donated their time and money towards Alzheimer’s disease such as Edward Jones Firm, Southwire, Garrett & Robinson Investment Management, The Rotary Club of Carrollton, David Riley Dentistry, The Alzheimer’s Group of Carroll County and The Times Georgian. So far together, participants of the walk worked together to raise over $47,360 with the ultimate goal of $72,500.

“A huge thank you goes out to all the volunteers and sponsors who have worked so hard, including local high school groups from both Central and Villa Rica High School, and our local walk planning committee members,” said Alzheimer’s association member, Joe Garrett.

The West Georgia Alzheimer’s Walk is continuously growing and active participants are completely committed and are determined to work together until there is a cure.

“Alzheimer’s is the most underfunded disease that there is, it’s the only disease in the top 10 causes of death that has no prevention and no cure, the only one, and it’s the least funded. So just now, you’re getting some spokespeople to bring a little more awareness, but really the whole event is an awareness,” Co-chair of the West Georgia Alzheimer’s Walk, Trish Walker said.

Comments

comments