“Air” Provides Basketball Nostalgia We’re After

April 2023 offers a pair of basketball-based productions opening in theatres. Before the

release of “Sweetwater”, opening April 14, fans can start this April double-header with Ben

Affleck’s fifth project from the director’s seat: “Air”. The film stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck,

Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis in leading roles, and debuted in American

theaters on April 5 .



The film centers around the deal that brought Michael Jordan, third pick in the 1984 NBA

Draft, under the umbrella of a struggling baseball department at Nike in a move that

would prove revolutionary to the relationships between athletes and their brand deals.



Interestingly, the film utilizes Jordan primarily in the background, with the figure of Sonny

Vaccaro (Matt Damon) taking the limelight as the plot’s driving force. Damon’s portrayal of

Vaccaro is a massive strength of the film, with the character’s passion and vision for

basketball conflicting with the risk-averse corporate bureaucracy he finds himself at the

behest of at the beginning of the film.



Another strong performance comes from Chris Messina, whose role as Jordan’s agent

provides some immensely comedic moments, such as an over-the-phone meltdown that the

actor sold himself to so completely. In fact, the film provides many moments of levity, with

the comedic powerhouses of Chris Tucker and Jason Bateman giving strong performances as

Howard White and Rob Strasser, respectively.



If one was to have a complaint with the film, it may be the commitment to avoiding any

direct portrayal of Michael Jordan himself. While it is understandable that this deliberate

choice may have been made to take the focus off of the figure of Jordan and avoid audience

distraction, the attempts to obfuscate Damian Delano’s facial features often have the

opposite effect: it was off-putting at times.



Perhaps on the other side to that coin, however, the avoidance of Michael Jordan gave

Julius Tennon and Viola Davis room to shine as Jordan’s parents. While Tennon’s screen-

time as James Jordan is limited, he is charming in the role. Davis’ Deloris Jordan is a similarly

strong portrayal and provides many entertaining scenes with Damon throughout the

movie, with their initial meeting providing a highlight. Affleck and Damon’s on-screen

chemistry is as good as one may expect, and is another highlight of the film.



The film’s portrayal of mid 80’s America will without doubt provide a dose of nostalgia to

anyone who lived through the era, from the establishing shots at the beginning of the

movie to the pure 80’s soundtrack, the setting is believable, and every scene feels lived in.

This, combined with strong performances from all involved, truly grounds the experience for

an audience and adds a lot to the immersion.



While I feel no urge to rush back out for a second viewing, Air provides an entertaining and

worthwhile watching experience. The standout performances overturn any minor nitpicks,

and Affleck’s fifth movie as a director is a strong one.

Comments

comments