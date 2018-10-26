UWG Emerging Healthcare Leaders (EHL) hosted an Inaugural Breast Cancer Walk at University Stadium on Oct. 13. All proceeds went to a local non-profit organization called Painted Pink.

Painted Pink is an organization that raises awareness about breast health including cancer, the importance of taking preventive measures and funds for local cancer patients at Emory Winship Cancer Institute.

“We wanted to do the Painted Pink campaign because we noticed that every year on campus each organization does their own thing,” said Joyce Onwuchekwa, Co-President of Emerging Healthcare Leaders. “Everyone individually raises money for breast cancer and that is great, but I thought that if we could all come together for this one organization we could really raise a lot of money and make a difference.”

Funds raised by Painted Pink are utilized in ways such as survivor kits for local cancer care centers, financial assistance for local breast cancer patients, baby showers for expecting mothers undergoing treatment` and also reserve funds for future needs such as family members.

“What I loved about the Painted Pink campaign is that their ultimate goal is to inform millennials about breast health,” said Onwuchekwa. “What this organization found out was that a lot of young people are not educated about breast health. A lot of people think that you can only get breast cancer when you are 30 or 40 years old, but actually you can get breast cancer as young as at 15 years old.”

In order to really make a difference this October EHL reached out to many different organizations and discussed what the Painted Pink campaign was and how they could help.

“We reached out to all the organizations on campus, especially the big ones like Student Activities Council (SAC),” said Onwuchekwa. “I really wanted to tell as many people as possible, including staff and faculty members.”

Almost every organization on campus does something for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but Onwuchekwa discussed how beneficial it can be when they all come together.

“Last year EHL raised about $200 for breast cancer, this year when all the different organizations came together for this one event we raised over $1,000,” said Onwuchekwa. “To raise that much money as a school is amazing to me.”

As millenials it is important to know that the most important thing students can do is to say informed and to educate ourselves.

“My ultimate goal is to educate people and to make sure that they are aware, we can always raise money to donate to research, but I think that one of the biggest factor is education,” said Onwuchekwa. “It is so important to be educated about breast cancer, and to know what can cause it and how to prevent it.”

UWG Emerging Healthcare Leaders (EHL) hosted an Inaugural Breast Cancer Walk at University Stadium on Oct. 13. All proceeds went to a local non-profit organization called Painted Pink.

Painted Pink is an organization that raises awareness about breast health including cancer, the importance of taking preventive measures and funds for local cancer patients at Emory Winship Cancer Institute.

“We wanted to do the Painted Pink campaign because we noticed that every year on campus each organization does their own thing,” said Joyce Onwuchekwa, Co-President of Emerging Healthcare Leaders. “Everyone individually raises money for breast cancer and that is great, but I thought that if we could all come together for this one organization we could really raise a lot of money and make a difference.”

Funds raised by Painted Pink are utilized in ways such as survivor kits for local cancer care centers, financial assistance for local breast cancer patients, baby showers for expecting mothers undergoing treatment` and also reserve funds for future needs such as family members.

“What I loved about the Painted Pink campaign is that their ultimate goal is to inform millennials about breast health,” said Onwuchekwa. “What this organization found out was that a lot of young people are not educated about breast health. A lot of people think that you can only get breast cancer when you are 30 or 40 years old, but actually you can get breast cancer as young as at 15 years old.”

In order to really make a difference this October EHL reached out to many different organizations and discussed what the Painted Pink campaign was and how they could help.

“We reached out to all the organizations on campus, especially the big ones like Student Activities Council (SAC),” said Onwuchekwa. “I really wanted to tell as many people as possible, including staff and faculty members.”

Almost every organization on campus does something for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but Onwuchekwa discussed how beneficial it can be when they all come together.

“Last year EHL raised about $200 for breast cancer, this year when all the different organizations came together for this one event we raised over $1,000,” said Onwuchekwa. “To raise that much money as a school is amazing to me.”

As millenials it is important to know that the most important thing students can do is to say informed and to educate ourselves.

“My ultimate goal is to educate people and to make sure that they are aware, we can always raise money to donate to research, but I think that one of the biggest factor is education,” said Onwuchekwa. “It is so important to be educated about breast cancer, and to know what can cause it and how to prevent it.”

Comments

comments