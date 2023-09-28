Atlanta’s Concert Photography Maverick – Kyle Nadler

Sal LaRocca

Atlanta, GA – In a place where everyone is a potential photographer thanks to their smartphones, standing out as a professional photographer requires more than just owning a camera. It takes talent, dedication and a unique perspective to capture moments that resonate with people. Enter Kyle Nadler, an Atlanta-based photographer who specializes in concert photography.

Nadler’s career in concert photography took an unconventional turn when he stumbled upon an opportunity through the publication “Exclusive Access.” Recounting his first encounter with the publication.

“I was sneaking my camera into a free Lil Wayne show in Atlanta, and I was with one of my best friends,” said Nadler. “When we walked in, I met a photographer who introduced himself and mentioned he had this publication called ‘Exclusive Access.’”

Little did Nadler know that this encounter would set the stage for his future in concert photography. Nadler’s journey didn’t stop at chance encounters. He actively pursued opportunities to work with artists and venues.

“The publication is how I get most of my events,” said Nadler. “I reach out to publicists on behalf of ‘Exclusive Access’, showcasing my previous work and expressing my desire to collaborate.”

His persistence has paid off, leading to numerous exciting opportunities. While Nadler’s journey began with basic photography courses, his true learning experience happened in the field.

“I didn’t really know what I was doing until high school,” said Nadler. “I decided to get involved in school and take a class in it, but I didn’t learn much from the class, so I had to self-teach using YouTube and Google.”

Nadler’s preference for live concert photography became apparent early on.

“I don’t like studio work that much,” said Nadler. “I want to be out there capturing something; I don’t want to be inside a room with 20 different flashes. That does not sound fun to me.”

Nadler’s portfolio is a testament to his ability to capture raw emotions and energy in his photographs.

“My goal is to show what it was like to be there during the performance,” said Nadler. “The energy of the crowd, the intensity of the artist; I want my photos to convey the complete experience.

“Even for smaller artists, I want to create images that can live beyond the artist, much like iconic photographs of classic rock legends,” Nadler continued. “I like to think that concert photos can capture moments so strongly that even those who don’t know the artist can feel the emotion. It’s about encapsulating a moment in time, something that goes beyond the music and lingers in the minds of viewers.”

In an era of evolving photography styles, Nadler emphasized his preference for natural photography. However, he isn’t averse to experimenting creatively.

“I use tools like prisms, star filters, and even unconventional methods like holding a broken filter in front of my lens to create a diffused look,” said Nadler. “Creativity has no bounds.”

Nadler offers some valuable advice for aspiring photographers.

“Care less about what others think, especially in the beginning,” said Nadler. “Stay true to your style, even if it’s not popular. Capture what’s important to you. Don’t do it to impress someone; do it because it matters to you. If there’s a will, there’s a way.”

In a world filled with photographers, Nadler stands out not only for his talent but also for his unwavering commitment to capturing the essence of music and emotion. His journey from sneaking into shows to collaborating with renowned artists and venues serves as an inspiring example of what can be achieved through dedication and passion.

In the end, it’s not just the music that lives on through his lens; it’s the memories, emotions and stories that make Nadler’s work truly exceptional. As Nadler’s career continues to flourish, his photographs promise to leave an indelible mark on the world of concert photography.

