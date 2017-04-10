A collaboration of several UWG departments and Carrollton bookstores has worked together to host the 2nd annual multicultural book discussion featuring award-winning author Joshilyn Jackson. The event will take place on April 12 at 7p.m. in the Campus Center Ballroom.

According to Craig Schroer, Systems Librarian for Ingram Library, several different organizations worked together to make this happen, including Center for Diversity and Inclusion, University of West Georgia’s Presidential Commission on Campus Inclusion, Ingram Library, West Georgia Athletics, Housing and Residence Life, Student Activities Council, the Center for Adult Learners and Veterans and the College of Art and Humanities. “It was definitely a major team effort,” said Schroer. “This event is only in its second year but we hope to continue growing it.”

The event will consist of a discussion led by Jackson, followed by a question and answer session and a reception with food and drinks available following the event, as well as a book signing. Organizers from each organization involved donated money to host the event, as well as buy novels for the book signing. “With the help of Underground Books and Horton’s Books and Gifts, we were able to purchase 200 copies of Ms. Jackson’s latest book, The Opposite of Everyone for the students to have for free” said Schroer. The Opposite of Everyone is UWG’s multicultural book selection for Spring 2017.

Jackson, two-time Georgia Author of the year, will be available to sign books and meet students after the discussion. Admission is free for all attendees.

For those who could not secure a free copy, all of her books are available for purchase through vendors such as Amazon, Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble. Her full collection of works can be accessed at http://www.joshilynjackson.com/jj/

Share this















Comments

comments