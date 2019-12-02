Baptist College Ministries hosting Christmas Banquet

Baptist Collegiate Ministries, also known as BCM, are hosting a Christmas Banquet on Dec. 3 from 7 to 8 p.m. There will be free food and beverages and they will also recognize the seniors that are a part of BCM.

“Originally, the Christmas Banquet was held just to have a Christmas party,” said Nicholas Dedman, President of BCM. “But sometimes when people graduate in December, we allow them to talk about their time at BCM.”

The ministries stand by two mission statements: “Make disciples that make disciples,” and “To raise up the next generation of church leaders.” They execute their mission statements by having three divisions to reach out to new people effectively. The three divisions are Discipleship, Outreach, and Missions.

Discipleship focuses primarily on building a community based on love. Outreach focuses on doing intramurals and other tabling events on campus to reach out to new people and Missions focuses on reaching out to churches and doing mission lunches.

“Mission lunches are when the churches come in and provide us food,” said Dedman. “This past semester, we had $2 Thursday’s just about every Thursday.”

BCM plans on continuing $2 Thursday’s in the spring. They want as many students as possible to come out and enjoy some great food for only $2. The events will be held at BCM, located across the street from Bowden Hall every Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m.

“Think of like any old women that can cook food, they would cook us food, and it was great,” said Dedman.

BCM also hosts Church services every Tuesday at 7 p.m. and bible studies throughout the week on Wednesday’s at 9 p.m., Monday at 3:45 p.m., and Thursdays at 6 p.m.

“One thing I love about BCM is that we are strictly student-led,” said Dedman. “That’s one thing that really attracted me. Students really have a say on the way everything goes at BCM.”

BCM is all about inclusiveness, and they want students on campus to have a place to worship and express themselves.

“I feel like some people on campus would feel like Christians are judgmental and aren’t really accepting,” said Dedman. “Yes, we stand by our values, but we’re here to show the love of Jesus Christ, and hopefully that’s our message to the campus.”

