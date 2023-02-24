Behind the Scenes of a Social Media Ambassador

Maria Jesus Martinez



Ananda Jones, also known as @uwg_wonderfulone on Instagram, is one of the 12 Social Media Ambassadors that promotes the University of West Georgia online. She joined the communications and marketing team in the summer of 2022 when it was created from scratch.

“They really wanted to showcase a student experience to a students’ eyes because you can look on the website, you can take a tour and you can go to the preview showcase, but all of that only shows you a glimpse,” said Jones. “With this program, you really get to see their everyday lives and you get to see what they are doing on campus.”

Jones posts on her Instagram account at least once a week with videos, insta stories or reels and sometimes she lip syncs to funny audios and relates them to the university. Specifically, she shows content of her everyday student life in the different corners of campus, from going to a basketball game to attending her classes.

In addition, Jones assists in at least two campus events per week. With every Instagram post Jones makes she wants to show a more visible way of being a student.

“I want to show that the University is not only a school, but also a community. It’s actually fun and really an on and on experience,” said Jones. “When you think about college experience, you should think about West Georgia, because that’s what it is.”

Nonetheless, being a Social Media Ambassador is not the only job Jones has. She is also a Resident Assistant at the Village for the House and Residence Life, as well as a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. At the same time, Jones is studying mass communications with a minor in political science to become either a podcast or radio host, a political commentator, a campaign manager or anything that combines her two passions.

Regardless of what seems like a tight schedule, Jones doesn’t feel like being a Social Media Ambassador is taking her time.

“What I love about being a Social Media Ambassador is that it is really what you make it, so while I am doing my other jobs I am also doing the Ambassador job,” said Jones. “Whether it’s doing my other job and taking pictures of it, showcasing that on my page, going to events or planning events. It’s not a job that takes away from doing my other jobs, it’s one that I can do along with it.”

Even though Jones is seizing the opportunity to get the college experience at its fullest, she used to be another person.

“I think that coming to UWG was the best decision I’ve ever made and it really allowed me to grow and change as a person and become a betterversion of myself,” said Jones. “In high school I was very shy, reserved and didn’t really put myself out there that much.”

When she was choosing between studying at the University of West Georgia or another college, Jones visited UWG for a second time and fell in love with it.

“It has helped me meet people and helped me become sure of myself, my opinions and my beliefs,” continued Jones. “It just helped me be happier in a way like, whether I am on campus or I go to class, I am genuinely happy to be there because I know that I am going to have a good time.”

The idea of becoming a Social Media Ambassador was not from Jones, but an invitation from her now-boss Meghan Gross, which she immediately applied for. She hopes to continue being a Social Media Ambassador until she graduates.

“I wanted to give back to UWG by showing college life from my student perspective because I think genuinely that coming here is the best decision anyone will ever make and would help them in a lot of ways,” said Jones.

