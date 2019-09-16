Being a Working College Student: Finding a Job that fits your schedule

Being a working college adult is tough. Knowing which jobs offer flexibility and great pay can be very beneficial.

Ali Jones has been working at Sunset Hills Country Club for over a year now, while going to college full time. Sunset Hills supports many college students by employing them part time. Serving is only one of many jobs available to working college adults at the club.

“Serving is not always easy, but they do work around my classes which is nice,” says Jones. “It also gives me enough money to support myself.”

Internships are also great opportunities for full time college students. Most internships are offered to upperclassmen, with some giving the opportunity to acquire college credit for working. Internships are major-specific, so finding one that corresponds to major requirements has many benefits.

“My internship with Southwire was amazing,” says Bailey Musick, a graduate of UWG. “It helped me make a little money, and gain the experience I needed to get a job.”

Musick currently works as a business analyst in Atlanta. She worked as an intern for Southwire her junior and senior year, which helped provide her with funds and experience to not only make it through college, but land a full-time job after graduation.

Even on campus jobs can serve the same purpose. Most of these positions are considered as student assistants and some offer competitive pay. These positions are available to any level undergraduate, most focusing on area-specific majors. Positions like these are perfect for any college student, because they work around your schedule, and you do not have to leave campus to go to work.

“I am the student assistant for physical fitness on Valdosta State University’s campus,” says Brittany Stephens, a sophomore at VSU. “They work around my classes and it gives me a little extra income.”

Stephens has been a student assistant since her 2019 fall semester began. She is majoring in physical education and plans to keep working in this position until she graduates. Student assistant positions offer great flexibility, and experience. Many college students are currently employed by Universities around the state. This helps provide students with the financial security needed to get through each semester.

There are many jobs available to working college students who offer flexibility and financial comfort. Paying bills by oneself in college is mitigating, but having a little extra cash to buy that favorite coffee is self dependence.

