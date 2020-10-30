Biden and Trump Face Off in Final Debate

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden battled on stage in Nashville, Tenn. during the final presidential debate before the election on Nov. 3.

The debate, moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC news, touched on many different topics: the COVID-19 crisis, foreign policy, health care, immigration, race and leadership. Welker introduced the two then gave instructions on how the debate will be handled. The Commission on Presidential Debates made the decision to limit the microphone being on only for candidates answering a question. This decision came after many complaints were made online about candidates interrupting one another during the first presidential debate.

“On behalf of the voters I am going to ask you both to please only speak one at a time,” said Welker. “The goal is to hear each other and for the American people to hear every word of what you both have to say.”

The debate quickly went into questions. Welker began with the coronavirus outbreak, asking how they would lead the country in the next stages of the virus.

“We have a worldwide problem, but I’ve been congratulated by heads of many countries on what we’ve been able to do,” said Trump during the debate. “It will go away as I say we’re rounding the turn.”

“Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America,” said Biden in response to Trump. “If we just wore these masks, we could save a hundred thousand lives.”

Welker then asked Trump about the vaccine he mentioned being released. The COVID-19 vaccine is predicted to be complete within the next few months.

“We expect to have one hundred million vials,” said Trump. “As soon as we have a vaccine, we are ready to go.”

After covering the topic of COVID-19, Welker went into one of the most heated topics of the night—foreign policy. When asked what would be done to end foreign election interference, Biden guaranteed the voters that he would put a halt to the interfering.

“They [Russia and Iran] will pay the price,” said Biden.

When the topic came to healthcare, Welker asked Trump about his take on healthcare as well as the 20 million people whose healthcare coverage is at risk.

“I’d like to terminate Obamacare and come up with a brand-new beautiful health care,” said Trump.

Biden was then given the same question to answer by Welker. In his answer Biden explained how he would update ObamaCare to become BidenCare. He explained that his updated system would allow for premiums to be reduced as well as drug prices. It would also create protection for those with pre-existing conditions and eliminate private insurance without citizens losing any current insurance provided.

The talk of race in America caused Welker to ask both candidates if they understood why people of color have fear for their children.

Biden was the first to answer this question stating that he never had to have the talk with his children because of his skin color and that he hopes to create better opportunities in America for those of color.

“There is institutional racism in the United States of America,” said Biden.

“No one has done more for African Americans besides me, maybe Abraham Lincoln,” said Trump in the response to the question.

Welker ended the debate with the topic of leadership asking both parties, what will they say in their inaugural address to the people that did not vote for them. Trump was the first to answer.

“We are on the road to success,” said Trump. “I represent all of you, whether you voted for me or against me, and I am going to make sure that you are represented,” said Biden.

