The American Red Cross has issued a call for Type AB and O Negative blood donors. While all types are needed, type AB and O Negative are the two in highest demands. During the month of March over 200 blood drive events had to be canceled due to severe winter weather in any parts of the country.

With those events being canceled that means that over 8,500 blood donations went uncollected. Not only does blood go uncollected but these storms are hitting injured people and causing more injuries, therefore they use more blood.

One type that can be transfused into patients with any blood type is type O. This can be used when the blood type is unknown and when there isn’t time to determine the type in emergency situations. The most universal plasma type to be transfused to patients of any blood type is that of AB.

Every two seconds a person in the U.S. needs blood. A single car accident victim can require as much as 100 pints of blood. The blood used in an emergency is already on the shelves before the event occurs. Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S. The blood type most often requested by hospitals is type O. Every bit helps and every bit is needed. “All blood types are needed to meet the constant need of patients, and there is a significant need now for type O negative and AB donations to help some of the most vulnerable patients,” said Mario Sedlock, director of donor recruitment for the Red Cross Southern Blood Services Region. “We ask that you schedule an appointment to roll up a sleeve to help save a life in the coming days.”

Donating blood is a safe and easy process. The entire process of donating blood takes roughly an hour and 15 minutes, the actual blood donation typically takes less than 10-12 minutes. Anyone interested in donating blood can learn more and find a local donation opportunity or schedule an appointment using the Blood Donor App or on the website at redcrossblood.org. Donating blood can give help to patients locally and across the country as blood products are moved where and when they are needed. One blood donation, helps many lives.

The Red Cross Southern Blood Services Region serves Georgia, parts of South Carolina and north Florida. The Red Cross’ Mission is to prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors, according to their website. They learn and teach life-saving skills so communities can be better prepared when the need arises.

