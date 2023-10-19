Box Office Hit “Nowhere” Proves Where There’s a Will, There’s a Way

Cindy Martinez

On Sept. 29, 2023 Netflix released the survival thriller “Nowhere.” The film was an international film spoken in Spanish dialect with English subtitles. The film held a number one spot at the top of Netflix’s trending films. The movie had over 30 million views in the first two weeks. The story takes viewers on a journey with a pregnant woman named Mia trapped in a shipping container in the middle of the ocean with all odds against her.

The film “Nowhere” starts out with Mia and her husband distraught and awakened by gunfire in their village. Her husband soon realizes that he must help his family escape from a totalitarian government where she and her baby are the main targets.

In the midst of escaping chaos of their entire country being overthrown by terrorist parties Mia and her husband are separated with him being shot and killed. She then climbs aboard a cargo ship into a shipping container in hope of escaping. She soon is awakened by a violent storm where she is then thrown off the boat into the ocean while being in labor with her baby.

The story then continues with Mia’s voyage in the middle of the ocean fighting day by day to stay alive. After failed attempts for her SOS signals to be seen and heard she is on the verge of insanity from hallucinating from lack of hunger. However despite her mental exhaustion her survival instincts are stronger.

Mia survives multiple days on end with minimal supplies within the cargo container. Despite all the odds against her, Mia finally gets the salvation she had longed for in the most heartwarming way.

Although the movie was a low budget film and was thought to have never made the charts considering the language barrier, “Nowhere” shook critics when the movie hit the box office making 14.2 million dollars the first weekend. It also surpassed films like “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” The drop of this film was also in the month of Hispanic Heritage Month in honor of Hispanic contributions to the film industry.

The Story that “Nowhere” portrays in the movie gives readers a feeling of suspense, yet keeps the viewers interested by having the watchers emotionally involved. This movie is an example of the ultimate sacrifice in life and death as well as being selfless by staying alive for her baby.

“Nowhere” is a thriller that puts viewers on a roller coaster of feelings but against all odds Mia survives on the hope that “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”