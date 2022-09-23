Brown Dog Eatery Food Review

Brown Dog Eatery is an upscale bar and grill located in downtown Carrollton. Brown Dog Eatery’s upscale reputation comes from its unique food items that you will not find outside of the Atlanta area.

I ventured to Brown Dog Eatery last Thursday to enjoy their high end eats. I began the night with some poutine fries. Poutine is a staple in Canada and has become quite popular in the United States. The poutine fries come with hand cut fries, topped with veal gravy and white cheese curds. By themselves let alone, the fries were golden and crispy. The veal gravy was immaculate. It was so juicy and flavorful, because of that it will not be the last time I have some of that delicious gravy. The cheese curds melted amazingly over the fries and gravy. Overall, the appetizer melted in my mouth.

The menu is so extensive, it took me a while to decide. I narrowed it down to three sandwiches: The Bam Bam Chicken, The Short Rib Grilled Cheese and The Macintosh. Ultimately, because of the delicious veal gravy I went with the Macintosh. The Macintosh features a short rib, mac and cheese, bacon, cheerwine BBQ sauce, smoked bourbon onion aioli, and of course that immaculate veal gravy on a baguette.

The flavors were tied together perfectly. The short rib was cooked to perfection. In my opinion the most underrated thing to put on a sandwich of any kind is mac and cheese. So of course, I loved the rare but delectable addition. The veal gravy made the sandwich mouth watering. I savored every bite because of the gravy that was dripping across the sandwich. The BBQ sauce was very sweet, so it compacted well with the smokiness of the short rib. Sometimes aioli can get lost in a sandwich, but not in this case the aioli is what seasoned the sandwich and was the metaphorical cherry on top. To me the bread is the most important part of a sandwich and the toasted baguette held everything together tremendously.

For my side I went with mac and cheese. The mac and cheese was great on the sandwich, but by itself it was able to express its beautiful flavors. It was creamy, cheesy and incredibly well seasoned. I was scooping it so fast, wanting more and more during each bite. I even added some to my sandwich because you can never have enough of it.

Brown Dog’s upscale taste provided exquisite options that resulted in basically everything being perfect. The menu is a little pricey but it is indeed worth it because you will not find a menu with great options and taste anywhere around the area. Overall I give Brown Dog Eatery a 10/10, it is certainly the best restaurant in Carrollton and I will certainly be coming back for more.

