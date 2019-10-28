Cake Jam returning to Adamson Square

Local band Cake Jam will be performing on the rooftop of Nama Asian Fusion from 10:30 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The band consists of four Georgia born members: singer and manager Justin Matthew, guitarist Austin Arasmith, bassist Trey Paul, and drummer Henry Abshire. The Indie-rock band has been in action since May 2018 but the band really started growing this past summer once their hit single, Some Feelin’, was released on iTunes.

“We’re really excited to be back at Nama for another show. The atmosphere was awesome and everybody in the crowd was super involved and we loved it,” said Trey Paul. “We’re hoping to see a lot of returning fans and some new ones at this concert and we’ve really stepped up our setlist so hopefully, people won’t be disappointed!”

The setlist for this show mostly consists of a mixture of indie-rock originals and a wide variety of popular covers, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Their setlist includes everything from indie-rock originals to John Mayer covers.

“We always try to keep our setlist very broad so everyone in the crowd can hear something that they’re into,” says Paul. “Everybody loves the classics, so we always include a lot of those, but we also throw in some originals, like Crab Cakes, Some Feelin’, and Sin.”

Cake Jam’s new single, Sin, is a song the band has been working on for a few months and is about to have its debut on Spotify and Apple Music, as well as their new EP that should be making its way there in a few months.

Nama Asian Fusion ia an Asian blend restaurant on Carrollton’s Adamson Square. Nama is not only known for their great food, but also the drink selection at the bar and the atmosphere. Nama has quickly become one of the most popular bars in Adamson Square because of their rooftop seating area, the games and activities provided at the second-floor bar such as shuffleboard and video games, and the live music they play on Friday nights.

Before heading the rooftop to hear Cake Jam’s set, people can head down to Nama’s full-service dining area from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and grab a bite of the food. During the concert there will be a full-service bar on the second floor and a rooftop bar during the concert. The rooftop is filled with seating for everyone to come out and enjoy the live music from Cake Jam.

“We met a lot of great people in the crowd from our last show at Nama, and the energy was great. Although it was mostly college-age kids, there were people of every age in the crowd. We got a lot of great feedback and we hope to bring even better energy this time around,” says Paul. “Nama is definitely one of our favorite venues to play at so far, and I hope we’ll be back after this concert.”

Comments

comments