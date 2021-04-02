CCA Encourages the Arts with Annual Art Takeover

Many local artists and musicians gathered in the Carrollton Center for the Arts (CCA) last Thursday evening for the city’s annual Art Takeover event.

The threat for severe weather did not keep the historic city from celebrating the talents of its residents. Instead of gathering on Adamson Square per tradition, most exhibits were moved inside the CCA. The event gave guests the opportunity to admire a variety of art showcases and listen to live musical performances.

“We have local artists set up displays of their work downtown around businesses on and near the Carrollton square—thus the title Art Takeover,” said Visual Arts Coordinator for CCA, Marcella Kuykendall. “The weather affected some of our plans since most aspects of the event were planned for the outdoors. This year these artists were located in the art center due to the rain.”

Photo: Brittany Shadix, The West Georgian

From 5 to 8 p.m., more than 100 visitors walked through the center to see a variety of artistic pieces including paintings, pottery, woodwork and stitchwork. Many artist vendors had their work available for purchase while other demonstration artists showed their creative process of painting on canvas or making clay pottery.

“Our main goal is to support the arts and connect the wider community to local artists and downtown businesses,” said Kuykendall. “We want to show that art is a vibrant and integral part of Carrollton. We want to inspire people to become patrons or artists themselves.”

CCA has served as a catalyst for the arts since opening in 2002, and it continues to expand that influence with the annual Art Takeover. In addition to the local artist showcase that is a recurring part of the event, CCA works alongside the university’s art program each year to foster the growth of student artists through the UWG Student Exhibit. To enter, students submit images of their artwork, and a judge selects which pieces of art will be displayed at the Depot on Bradley from March 17 through the evening of the Art Takeover.

“Students who are selected for the show hopefully feel encouraged to keep producing artwork and showcasing their piece,” said Kuykendall. “Applying for the show, getting artwork ready and communicating with the show’s installers is good practice should they want to continue entering exhibitions. The show can also appear on their resume, which is especially nice for young artists just starting their careers.”

An awards reception was held the night of the Art Takeover to announce the top five artists. Those students will receive a months-long group exhibition at the art center this fall. Apart from these fixed sub-events, CCA offers other experiences that vary year to year. Special to this year, the center unveiled its Peace Pole and Post-it note exhibit. On each side of the pole are the words “May Peace Prevail on Earth” written in different languages. Students in elementary school added to the exhibit by sharing what peace means to them on a Post-it note. CCA also unveiled a new sculpture on display at the New Lomason Memorial Library and a temporary mural to be installed on the outside wall of the art center.

“Each year, we try to do something special,” said Kuykendall. “Since we had to cancel the event last year due to COVID-19, we wanted to make this year bigger and better.”

“The introduction of the sculpture at the library, mural, and peace pole are all part of this,” continued Kuykendall. “The center is excited to get back to holding events like this and being a part of supporting the creative community.”

Comments

comments