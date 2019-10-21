CHAOS Haunted House in Carrollton

For the ninth year in a row CHAOS haunted house is back every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 3 (plus Halloween, which falls on a Thursday this year). It is no secret that Carrollton has little to offer students regarding fun things to do in their free time. That is what makes the annual Haunted House in Carrollton even more exciting.

It is located in and behind what looks to be an old abandoned house off of Highway 27, but is in fact much creepier than that up close. The website claims that “Within the walls of The Outdoor Trail at Chaos you will experience the true nature of humanity.”

Since Carrollton is such a small town, my expectations for the haunted house were not extremely high. I was expecting a small, outdated course with a relatively low number of employees. I was pleasantly surprised by the depth and detail put into each step of the house, along with how many times I was genuinely startled.

Photo Credit: Cameron Lynch

It is much bigger than it looks from the outside. The course starts indoors and then leads into the eerie woods behind the main building. Most of the maze was just dim enough to leave anyone uneasy while still being able to see every spooky detail of each scare. There is also a portion of the course that requires you to crawl through a tunnel, so dress accordingly!

CHAOS was included on the 2018 Best Things GA website under events. It also has great reviews online and is compared to much larger and more expensive haunted houses such as Netherworld in Stone Mountain, GA. I have been to Netherworld also and enjoyed it, but the weekend tickets range from thirty-five to sixty dollars depending on the expected wait time. CHAOS charges $15 general admission, and $3 off with a student ID at the time of purchase on Fridays and Saturdays This offer is also extended to the staff of the university and for students that attend West GA Tech. It also only costs $3 if a guest wants to go back through the course after they complete it.

CHAOS haunted house is a fun way to get students in the spooky spirit, and branch out from the typical weekend in carrollton!

Address: 247 US-27, Carrollton, GA 30117

Hours: 8 p.m. – 11/12 p.m (depending on day)

For more information and a full detailed schedule, visit http://www.chaoshaunt.net or call 470-702-7335

