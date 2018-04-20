A charter bus carrying UWG’s baseball team struck and killed a man after driving back from Dahlonega, GA after a game. According to police, the man was a documented gang member who had been running from officers that night. He abandoned his car and ran onto Highway 61, where he was hit by the oncoming bus.

Officials say that the man had threatened two females with a weapon at the Sand Hill BP gas station earlier that night, which prompted the police involvement. The call to the police stated that drugs were involved, and the tag number of the vehicle the man was using was given. When officers approached the man in his vehicle at the BP, he tried to flee.

After striking a pole, he left the car and ran on foot. Deputies on the scene pursued a passenger they noticed in the car, and while the man was looking back at the deputies and passenger he ran into oncoming traffic.

“To my knowledge, he kept looking back at the other deputies that were going after the passenger,” Deputies said. “That was when he ran into the oncoming traffic.”

The man was identified as Preston James Henry and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A privately operated chartered bus transporting UWG’s baseball team was involved in an accident as the team returned from a road game.” said Matt Cooke, the Assistant Athletic Director for UWG. “No one on the bus was injured. However, we are offering counseling services to students and staff affected by this incident. The incident is currently under investigation by Georgia State Patrol.”

