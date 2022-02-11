Chip on the old block: Chip’s Burger Bar Coming to Carrollton

Chip’s Burger Bar has a new home at 301 Adamson Square. The Carrollton staple restaurants, Plates and Uncorked, sold its coveted spot on the square after 14 long years. While Carrollton residents say goodbye to its beloved restaurant, Chip’s Burger Bar will offer a brand-new concept to Carrollton.

“The name for Chip’s Burger Bar is named after my dad, Chad ‘Chip’ Rowell, a nickname given to him some years back as I was growing up and it kind of just stuck,” said Molly Rowell, a member of the management team for Chip’s

The Chip’s team has been hard at work during the past two months bringing the restaurant to life, according to Rowell.

“On the first floor it is a fast casual dining experience, where customers order from a counter, they grab a seat and a food runner will bring their food out to them,” said Rowel. “For the second level we will have a full-service bar with sit-down service. There will be crafted cocktails and games.

“We did a complete redesign on the main level as well as the bar up-stairs,” continued Rowell. “A focus we had is keeping some of the historic feels, such as exposed brick, as much as possible throughout the space.”

While the process has not been without challenges, Rowell remains optimistic.

“The biggest obstacle that we are running [into] so far is the overall set up of how the restaurant is going to run,” said Rowell. “It does help that our team already has so much experience under their belt and we are able to make decisions and have discussions together about overcoming these obstacles whether that be with the point-of-sale system, the layout, or the menu options.”

Rowell is the most excited about the menu, centered on high-quality burgers, that is unique to Carrollton’s dining scene.

“We have some amazing protein options for the burgers as well as really awesome shareable[s] and sides,” said Rowell. “Along with our crafted cocktails we will have multiple craft beers to choose from as well as hand-spun alcoholic milkshakes.”

As for her inspiration for the restaurant, Rowell points to her love of food and downtown Carrollton, as well as her dining experiences around Atlanta.

“We are frequent at restaurants with some similar concepts in the Atlanta area, so basically we took everything we loved and decided to make something unique and our own for Carrollton,” said Rowell.

The restaurant has some exciting times that lay ahead, with a menu release due in February and a grand opening in March. Chip’s is now hiring employees to be a part of the team. While customers patiently wait to get a taste of Chip’s, they can see updates on their Facebook and Instagram pages at Chip’s Carrollton.

