City Tavern Restaurant Review

If you’re looking for an excellent craft burger and amazing smoked wings, then City Tavern is the place to be. The restaurant features a variety of foods and drinks that encompasses a local bar type vibe. City Tavern is over eight years old and has become quite the staple of Carrollton. Many locals have said that City Tavern is the most consistent restaurant in town due to its great service and their well prepared food.

I visited City Tavern last week with some friends to hangout and enjoy some food. For my appetizer, I started off with the grilled kielbasa sausage. The platter features kielbasa sausage, smoked cheddar cheese slices, crackers and a homemade dipping sauce. The dipping sauce is mustard based. I am not a huge fan of mustard and I did not use it. However, the platter did not necessarily need sauce. The kielbasa sausage was grilled to perfection, the cheddar cheese was immaculate with its smoky flavor and the crackers made for a great base to add a crunch to the whole appetizer.

City Tavern is well known for their immaculate craft burgers. For my main course I ordered the cowboy burger, a hamburger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and fried pickles. The hamburger patty was cooked to an excellent medium well. The cheddar cheese just like my appetizer was smokey and flavorful. The BBQ sauce is a sweet and smokey sauce that covers every inch. Chewy bacon is always a great add to any burger. However, the fried pickles are what make this burger the best it can be. The fried pickles are breaded and seasoned with so much flavor. The pickles actually have some spice, which gives them an amazing kick. I could not get enough of them.

As much as City Tavern is known for the burgers, they are also known for their tater tots. They come in six different flavors. The tots by themselves are legendary but by adding toppings makes them even more so. The tots are crispy and well seasoned. The bacon is juicy and adds a great compliment to the tots. The cheese is more of that amazing smokey cheddar that is like melted sprinkles all over the tots.

City Tavern overall is a good environment for good food and great times for everyone. The price is not all that bad for the regular college student coming in around $15 – $17 a meal. The service is great and the people are just as friendly. The food is always excellent every time and it is what I recommend to everyone that visits Carrollton because there is something on the menu for everyone. I give City Tavern a 9.5/10. The only issue I would change is adding more space to sit in the restaurant.

