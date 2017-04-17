DNCE is one of the hottest pop artists out right now and the main event at West Georgia’s spring concert. DNCE was created by frontman Joe Jonas, from the Jonas Brothers, in 2015. DNCE will be accompanied by Zara Larsson and Chord Overstreet in the Coliseum on April 27.

DNCE is best known by their top hit “Cake by the Ocean,” and is now a multi-platinum winning band. They won “Best New Artist” at this year’s MTV awards, and will be releasing their newest record this fall. DNCE just released their newest single “Toothbrush,” and the video has already reached over 40 million views on YouTube. The Spring concert will be the band’s first time performing with Larsson and Overstreet. “This will be the best concert yet at West Georgia,” said Talley Carter, Senior at UWG. “I am very glad that I will be able to end my last semester hanging out with my sorority sisters at this event”.

Larsson, another major name in the pop music world, gained national fame at the age of 10 by winning the show Got Talent. Larsson, however, is best known for collaborating with other artists in most of her songs, one even featuring Wiz Kid. Many of her other songs including “So Good” and “Sundown” have been on the top charts in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. “For the most part I am excited to see Zara Larsson play, but I haven’t heard much about Overstreet so I am ready to see what he brings to the table as a performer,” said Carter.

Chord Overstreet is the son of the country music star Paul Overstreet. Overstreet was also a major star on the show Glee, where he plays the character Sam Evans. He began his music career at the age of 4, he received a mandolin for Christmas and sang on stage with his father. Overstreet has cited James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett, Bob Dylan, David Gray and many other musicians that have inspired him over the years. Overstreet released his single “Homeland” last fall, and his newest single “Hold On” just released recently.

“Having all three of these three artists together for one event is going to be major for UWG and the community,” said Carter. “You can’t beat the cheap ticket price either.” Tickets for West Georgia’s spring concert will begin to go on sale April 10 to students and the community. Seats are available for pit, reserved floor and general admission while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased online at townsendcenter.org or by phone at 678-839-4722.

