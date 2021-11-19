Life is slowly returning to normal just in time for the fall 2021 graduation to begin. The Fall 2021 Commencement Ceremony will be held at the UWG Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 11. Each ceremony will also be live-streamed and recorded for viewing afterwards.

There will be two ceremonies and each student will be assigned based on their college. At 9:00 a.m. the College of Arts, Culture and Scientific Inquiry and Richards College of Business ceremony will begin. At 1:00 p.m. the College of Education; School of Communication, Film, and Media; Tanner Health System School of Nursing; and University College ceremony will begin.

Due to COVID-19 there are physical distancing guidelines that are in place. There will be no student processional and each student will be seated as they arrive. According to the CDC recommendations, fully vaccinated students or guests don’t need to wear a mask or physically distance themselves from others. Unvaccinated students or guests are strongly recommended to get vaccinated, continue to wear a mask and physical distance themselves from others.

Graduation ceremonies will continue normally but if any students wish to refrain from shaking hands, students are told to place their hand over their heart so the President, Provost and Dean will know to refrain from giving a handshake or simply offer a fist bump.

Tickets will not be given out that are required for entrance, all the seating will be general admission.

Students that are graduating should have their cap and gown orders placed early so they arrive on time. All graduating candidates will have royal blue tassels which is a new addition that UWG is doing for fall 2021.

Any student who qualifies for honor stoles will receive an email from the UWG Graduation Team letting them know. The honor stoles may be purchased directly from the UWG Bookstore.

Students marching in the ceremony need to arrive at least 45 minutes early dressed in regalia, ready to participate. Late arrivals may not be permitted to participate.

