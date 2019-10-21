Festival on Ponce Review

The 8th annual Fall Festival, most commonly known as The Festival on Ponce, took place in Atlanta’s historic Olmsted Linear Park on Saturday, Oct 12 and Sunday, Oct 13. This free event was open to all ages and featured over 125 different booths and displays of fine arts, folk art and small local and regional businesses. In addition to the variety of art, there was also local gourmet food trucks and stands, a children’s play area and even a stage in which local musicians could perform acoustic only sets.

Photo Credit: Imani Feagin

Some of the art displays were extremely intriguing and held many abstract pieces that were very creative. One of the artists that stood out from the others was Sergey Cherep. His pieces focused on displaying beautiful landscapes and seascapes that used a lot of bold and abstract color. Yet, many of the art displayed by other artists however seemed to be very similar to one another and there wasn’t very much variety.

Some of the business that attracted many people were “Cindyrella Cakes” (a gourmet cake company), “Bare” candles, “Honey Nextdoor” (a local honey business), “Jill’s Jam’s and Jellies”, “Jowelry’s Designs” (handcrafted sterling silver jewelry) and Essential body oils and soaps.

One of the businesses that grasped the audience’s attention was “Pippen Photography”, which is owned by UWG alumni, Sanese Pippen. Pippen explained that being able to showcase her work at the festival gives entrepreneurs the chance to talk to and meet many different people rather than just selling their products.

The food choices provided at The Festival on Ponce were owned by local food vendors and they served gourmet dishes that attracted many of the guest throughout the day. However, there was very little variety of vendors to choose from and some of the meals were fairly pricey. Food stands contained smaller choices, such as kettle corn, cotton candy, and ice cream.

Aside from art, business, and food displays there was also an area for young children to play and have a good time. This area contained a few bouncy houses, a pumpkin patch, face painting and a bungee jumping harness. The children’s play area was very appropriate, and the kids seemed to really enjoy themselves.

The Festival on Ponce was very family friendly event and great for those who are looking for a little fun.

