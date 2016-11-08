The general election is rapidly approaching and many first time voters have or are expecting to receive a confirmation of voter registration. UWG voices the importance of using the right to vote and helps make the process easy for students.

For many, this is the first time voting in a Presidential election, and the process can appear to be strenuous and confusing. However, it is simple once you are registered.

UWG students have a few polling location options and a lot of resources for voting questions. The lower level of the Z6 is convenient for students without a car that live on campus.

Voting hours are between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on election day, November 8, so there is an opportunity for everyone to work going to the polls in their schedule. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote. Everyone who arrives after 7 p.m. will be denied.

The process on election day is simple but the lines can make it appear long. The Z6 tends to be extremely crowded because of the abundance of students and staff that vote there. Aside from the Z6, there are other places to go. West Carrollton Recreation Center and East Carrollton Recreation Center are both polling locations and less than fifteen minutes away from campus. Students can vote at these locations as well, and they may be slightly less congested than campus.

It is very important to remember to bring a proper form of identification. Voters without proper identification will be denied. Some acceptable valid ID cards are a Georgia driver’s license, U.S. passport or UWG student ID card.

When approaching the front of the line, voters will be asked to complete a voter’s certificate that asks for a name and resident address. The voter may then proceed to the ballot.

From then on it is all up to the voter to fill out the ballot. First time voters that have questions about ballots can go on Carroll County’s website for voting. The website answers additional questions about what to expect and provides a sample ballot that allows you to become familiar with what one looks like.

Voting can seem minuscule and more of an irritation than a right, but it is important to voice your opinion.

