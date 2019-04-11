Former UWG Student Sworn in as Police Officer

Recent UWG graduate Trevor Mears was sworn in as a Henry County police officer on March 22. Now reflecting upon his journey, Mears appreciates the trials and tribulations that have made him into the man he is today.

Trevor Mears majored in criminology at UWG from 2013 to 2018, when he graduated. Upon graduating, Mears’ main goal has always remained the same, make a positive impact on people’s lives.

“I always knew I wanted to help people but never in a million years did I think that I would be a police officer,” said Mears. “My goal was always to be a detective but like anything else in life, I have to start at the bottom first. “

However, working hard is something Mears has been accustomed too as he did it throughout his time at UWG.

“My first year at UWG I did terrible academically and I had really put myself in a bad spot,” said Mears. “Yet what I gained from that is how to work hard for what I wanted. So, me starting as a police officer and having to work my way up the chain to become a detective is not a problem at all.”

Mears’ work ethic will surely take him far. Normally people are inspired by something that drives them toward their success. Unsurprisingly, Mears has his own motivational moments in his life that led him on his career path.

“I remember when I was younger my father was involved in a serious car accident and he ended up being pulled from the car by a police officer,” said Mears. “It may not sound too impactful, but for some reason, that moment has always stuck with me because it was the first time I had really seen someone save a life.”

Now armed with a degree in his field, Mears has put himself in position to take charge of his dreams. His is a position many current students at UWG are striving for. Less than a year removed from his time at UWG, Mears has some advice for those students.

“My biggest piece of advice is to trust what you learned,” said Mears. “I know it may sound cliché, but UWG really did prepare me for life after school. Now when I’m on duty and go out on calls, I refer back to my classes at UWG that taught me about all the different laws.”

Although learning in the classroom is a valuable experience there truly is nothing like learning from real experience. Mears knows this all too well.

“I learned so much about life from my first couple weeks on the job,” said Mears. “One of the best things about being a police officer is what I learn on the job can be used in my life outside of work as well. Things such as effective communication are often taken for granted but the little things like that are what confirms that I’m in the right profession.”

Mears is a product of hard work and education. Both of which were skills honed at UWG.

Comments

comments