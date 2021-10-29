From Augmented Reality to Student Business Startups: The Future of Innovation at UWG

Inside Pafford Hall, in the Office of Research and Sponsored Projects (ORSP) is where the newly hired Vice President for Innovation and Research, Dr. Daryush Ila, is hard at work, passionate, excited and full of great ideas; Dr. Ila has cutting-edge plans in store for the future of research at UWG.

Prior to assuming his current role on July 12 of this year, Dr. Ila was Associate Vice Chancellor for Research and Technology Transfer at Fayetteville State University (FSU). He previously led a team of student researchers that submitted their innovative research project to NASA, which was accepted and won the first-place award in the NASA technology transfer innovation competition. Now he has plans to help UWG students and faculty reach their full innovative potential.

The plan involves attracting external funding, encouraging small business startups by faculty and students, creating interdisciplinary research facilities, the creation of a verification and prototyping laboratory/gallery and encouraging more engagement with students in research projects.

Increasing external funding is one of the most important starting points of the initiative.

“Our original target was to increase external annual funding by 5%, and at least 15% in the annual total dollar value of the proposals submitted for external funding although we are way ahead of that target, already,” said Dr. Ila.

He also hopes to cultivate an interconnected community across all academic fields. This is one of the reasons Dr. Ila was interested to hear about the augmented reality (AR) project that is taking place at UWG involving the history, college of education, art, archeology and computer science departments. Faculty is currently working to receive a grant for the project.

AR involves digital images being superimposed over the real world, allowing for all types of advancements to our everyday lives as well as various fields, such as medicine. AR can help doctors to manipulate models of broken bones in patients during surgery, for example.

“[Faculty and students] are working with the history department to turn the history of the university into superimposed, augmented images,” said Dr. Ila. “With your cell phone and glasses, you can direct it towards buildings on campus, which will allow for 3-D visualization.”

This culture of connected academic disciplines is part of the plan for success when it comes to business startups. Under the new initiative, faculty and students will be supported and encouraged to pursue joint publications, patents, and copyright filings behind their current research endeavors in tandem with the business department.

