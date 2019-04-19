Game of Thrones Launches Final Season

The HBO series Game of Thrones premiered for the first time in 2011. Nearly a decade later, the medieval fantasy returned on April 14. The eighth season premiere has been marked on many people’s calendars for months, and it is safe to say the final premiere did not disappoint the fans of the beloved series.

The Game of Thrones series writers David Benioff and D. B. Weiss adopted the story from George R. R. Martin’s fantasy book series A Song of Ice and Fire. Martin published the first book of the series called Game of Thrones in 1996.

Game of Thrones is set on the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, and in their world, seasons last longer than a few months – they last for decades. When the story begins, a decade-long summer is finishing up, and winter is approaching as characters battle to claim the Iron Throne. The Iron Throne is the seat of the king of the Seven Kingdoms, the chair that rules all but the northern tip of Westeros.

Game of Thrones is known for its foul language, gory content and the thrill of who will take the Iron Throne. The eighth season premiere did not hold back on any of the drama’s known aspects and relentlessly opened more drama.

The best way to describe the show without giving away many spoilers is that the show is divided into three major plot lines. The first covers the battles between the lords living on the continent of Westeros. They are the families of the Baratheon, Lannister and Stark houses, and they all are fighting one another for the Iron Throne.

The second follows the rise of Daenerys Targaryen, the last member of an exiled family as she builds an army in the land of Essos to reclaim the throne.

The third plot takes place in the North of Westeros among the Night’s Watch, that is a small army of rejects and outlaws that guards a 300-mile-long, 70-foot-tall ice wall that protects the rest of the continent from the mythical creatures that lurk there.

Seasons one through six have 10 episodes that are about an hour long and the seventh season finished with only seven episodes. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will only have six episodes. HBO announced the run times for all six episodes that have been confirmed, with the final episode being 80 minutes long.

The series has never been shy about killing off characters with huge roles in the drama. The final season cleverly brought the anticipation of who is going to survive the longest and finish the series as the ruler of the realm, but it is still unclear which direction of the series is leaning on. This final season is looking to be a very interesting and heart throbbing one for fans.

