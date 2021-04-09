Greek Grind 2021: The Dance Competition Between Decades

Greek organizations at UWG get together every year to have a friendly dance competition called Greek Grind. Greek Grind is one of the events that takes place during the week of Greek Week that many students look forward to.

All the Greek organizations are paired up with others all depending on how many members are in their organization. This allows it to be fair and even with the amount of people on each team. Every year there is a theme that Greek Grind or Greek Week is centered around, and this year’s theme was decades.

“I was really looking forward to Greek Grind this year,” said the Greek Grind Chairman for the Greek Programming Board, Jaida Schram. “I knew all the dances were going to be fantastic just because each team was assigned a decade and each team’s music could only come from that decade or inspired by that decade.”

At the event each team danced in decade order, starting at the 20’s all the way up to the 2000’s. Team 20’s was Sigma Nu Fraternity, Kappa Delta Sorority, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. The team danced to Great Gatsby themed music that the audience went crazy for. Their dance movement was precise and engaging. The team completed their performance with flapper skirts and pearls.

Team 50’s was Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity, Phi Mu Sorority, Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. The 50’s Team engulfed the audience in a Grease Lightning themed dance routine complete with leather jackets for the men and pink skirts and hair scarfs for the ladies.

Team 80’s was Kappa Sigma Fraternity, Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Every dancer was completely in sync with one another. The “tricky, tricky, tricky,” music had the whole audience singing along to the tubular dance.

Photo courtesy of Phi Mu Sorority

The 2000’s was Sigma Chi Fraternity, Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity, Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc, and finally Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Their dance was complete with Britney Spears’ “Womanizer” and NSYNC’s “Bye, Bye, Bye.” The audience went wild when the dancers did a couples swing dance to “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira. Although their dance was not completely together, their dance was the most engaging, difficult to perform and fun to watch. The female dancers wore 2000’s pink tank tops and white pleated skirts complete with butterfly clips in their hair.

“Greek Grind and Greek Week in general is to promote Greek unity between the organizations,” said Schram. “I was honored to be in charge of such a big event that everyone, every year looks forward to in the Greek Community. All the dancers worked very hard and it showed in each of their performances.”

The Fricky Fresh Team 2000’s took fourth place, while the Roaring Team 20’s won third. Summer Lovin’ Team 50’s was awarded second place, and the Radical Team 80’s won first place.

