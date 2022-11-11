Greek Grind City 2022 Edition rocked the University of West Georgia. Greek Grind is an annual dance competition between Greek Life Organizations that is hosted by the Greek Programming Board and Center For Student Involvement.

There were seven dance teams in total. Each team features at least one Greek Organization from the Inner Fraternity Council (IFC) and College Panhellenic Council (CPC). Teams were given two weeks to practice and create a five minute dance corresponding to the theme given to them by the Greek Programming Board. The Greek Programming Board is a group of Greek Life Students that helps plan Greek Life Event

The theme for Greek Grind 2022 was large cities. Each team was given a city to represent. Teams had to perform songs to artists from their city or a style of music that represented that city. They were also expected to dress up in corresponding costumes to tie together their style of dance and city. The chosen cities were Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans and New York City.

“Cities was decided on as being the theme because we were trying to find something both fraternities and sororities could vice with,” said Greek Programming Board Member Eric Walters. “t was a theme we felt had good music choices and variety.”

Greek Grind was located in the Campus Center Ballroom from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It is normally held outside however due to possible rain the event was held inside. Greek Grind was also a charity event. Admission for students was $2 or donate two canned goods. Judges were faculty members from the university that had ties to Greek Life.

“The $2 that was paid to get in was put into an account we use strictly for Greek Week and other GPB hosted events,” said Walters. “The cans we collect are donated to a local food drive. Greek Grind is better outside but that depends on the weather and whether or not we can reserve a venue outside somewhere on campus”.

After each team performed the judges deliberated and submitted their votes to be announced. In third place was Team Miami featuring Kappa Delta and Phi Delta Theta. In second place was Team New York City featuring Alpha Gamma Delta and Kappa Alpha Order. The winner of Greek Grind 2022 was Team Houston featuring Alpha Sigma Phi, Phi Mu and Tau Kappa Epsilon. Teams in the top three received trophies.

“Greek Grind is so special because it is an event that brings all of Greek Life together under one roof,” said Walters. “Organizations are able to celebrate their favorite team and they are able to rejuvenate that love to their favorite fraternity/sorority.



“My favorite part of Greek Grind overall is the comradery between fraternities and sororities,” continued Walters. “The one thing I would like to see differently at next year’s Greek Grind is better [music] speakers.”

Comments

comments