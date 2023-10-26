Halloween Pool Party Spectacular

Lance Goins

The Lakeshore Natatorium’s spine-tingling Halloween Pool Party will send off Carrollton, Georgia’s annual Fall Festival on Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be a ghoulish combination of community spirit and spooktacular entertainment. This event, a pillar of Carrollton’s rich tradition, is set to treat locals and guests alike for an exhilarating good time.

In Carrollton, the Halloween Pool Party at Lakeshore Natatorium is a recently established custom. As it becomes interwoven with Carrollton’s history, this eerie splash will be remembered fondly. It will offer locals and guests an enchanted manner to cap off the season’s celebrations as a spectacular finale to the Fall Festival.

“This is actually a fairly new event that we plan to do yearly here at the Natatorium,” said event organizer Jacob Willis. “The purpose of this event, much like many others, is to provide a good time for the community and to raise awareness of the pool’s existence.”

A spine-tingling epilogue to Carrollton’s Fall Festival, the Halloween Pool Party at Lakeshore Natatorium delivers unusual thrills. There are lots of fun activities that will only be available during the pool party. With these pool party-specific attractions, it’s a Halloween event that shouldn’t be missed.

“The natatorium has been stagnant for a while and needs some new changes,” said Willis. “Speaking of, we will be having food, a DJ, swim competitions, water slide (bouncy house) and other events inside the pool area.”

Willis admits that there have been difficulties with this event, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects and other recent alterations. The event has made adjustments by putting health and safety procedures in place to guarantee the safety and well-being of attendees, displaying a dedication to upholding a safe and entertaining environment.

“COVID was rough for most events, especially ones with big gatherings. We saw drops in numbers of attendees but made changes to ensure everyone’s safety during the events,” said Willis. “Some changes included: facemasks, placing hand sanitizer everywhere, cleaning constantly and purifying air qualities in buildings.”

Although the Halloween Pool Party at Lakeshore Natatorium has been all about having a spooky time in the pool, Willis hopes that in the future, the pool party can serve as a venue for local companies and artists to present their work to excited guests, encouraging neighborhood entrepreneurship.

“I would love for future events to have vendors depending on the nature of the event,” said Willis. “I would love to make a space for vendors to be able to show off their crafts.”

Willis has big plans to add more activities to the Halloween Pool Party in the future. In order to guarantee that the pool party keeps growing and changing for years to come, he intends to offer more chances for community involvement and development. Willis is committed to making Carrollton’s Halloween Pool Party a magical and long-lasting tradition.

“I’d love to play a spooky movie and have a ‘create your own spooky float’ event. I have a lot of ideas but not too sure what will stick yet,” said Willis.

Carrollton’s Fall Festival comes to an end with the Halloween Pool Party at Lakeshore Natatorium, and the neighborhood is ready for an unforgettable experience.