Barbie Beach: A Quirky Roadside Attraction in Small Town Georgia

Alex Ducoulombier

Since 2006, Barbie Beach has been catching the attention of unassuming drivers and locals passing through Turin.

The roadside installation is located at 4397-4679 GA-16, Senoia, GA 30276 near the intersection of highways 54 and 16. There are signs that draw the attention of passersby, and parking for about four vehicles if necessary.

The funky installation in Turin, Georgia, was started by Steve and Lynda Quick almost 17 years ago in celebration of the 2006 Olympics that were held in Turin, Italy. Though, having recently passed, Steve Quick has left the influence of Barbie Beach to Lynda. Nonetheless, it appears that Barbie Beach will carry on as it always has.

The so-called beach is a very small plot of sand just off of highway 16 which is the home to many Barbie and Ken dolls, among others. The theme of Barbie Beach changes regularly, with new props, dolls and signs added every so often, following notable events, sports and holidays. Currently, it is adorned with skulls and spooky dolls for Halloween. However, there is also a separate group of dolls to highlight the heated college football rivalry between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators.

Making use of dolls and other trinkets that have been donated over the years, the Quick family has been making the majority of the community smile since its creation. Though not everyone is a fan, as it has been noted that some neighbors dislike the Barbie party and the traffic and attention that it brings to the area.

The Quick family is aware of their critics, but they attest that their exhibit is one of free speech and that they have never intended to degrade any group. They hold that it is simply there to make people smile, and this is backed up by the 5,000-member strong Facebook group that is solely dedicated to information and pictures regarding the roadside stop.

If you ever find yourself in Senoia or the surrounding area, make sure to stop by Barbie Beach to see what they’re up to next. With Thanksgiving coming up, expect to see the dolls celebrating the harvest feast.