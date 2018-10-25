Hellfest is a Slasher-like horror Film directed by Gregory Plotkin starring Bex Taylor-Klaus, Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards, Matt Mercurio, Courtney Dietz and Roby Attal.

A group of friends visit a Halloween theme park to celebrate the holiday together. The park is filled with men and women masquerading as monsters covered with fake blood, making the spot ideal for anyone wishing to cause harm.

Someone is brutally murdered and everything goes as stereotypically wrong as it can in this ode to 1980’s horror flicks. The main characters barely have any backstory, but all of them have their own quirks. There is the nerd, Gavin, who’s love interest is the standout main character Natalie. There is also a ‘roided-up jock named Matt and his love interest is the sexual deviant, Taylor. The throwaway main character is Natalie’s best friend, Brooke.

The killer is extremely similar to Michael Myers of 1979’s classic slasher film Halloween. The only thing separating them in appearance is the that the newer assailant wears a hood over his mask.

Where the film succeeds is the atmosphere and mystery surrounding the murderer himself. He comes into contact with the main characters many times either in passing or just to slightly harass them as the rest of the costumed employees do by hiding in plain sight. These moments are tense and the film’s soundtrack adds to that intensity. His motives are almost unknown, but throughout the movie it is hinted that there are the smallest things that draw him to a potential victim.

Though the movie successfully introduces a mysterious killer, it fails in nearly every other plot point. The storyline involving the main characters is of poor quality, not because there is zero character backstory, but because there is zero character building. Situations go from fun, to quizzical, slightly fearful and thrilling in an attempt to bring on a heightened, more matured version of the character; which fails as it portrays amusement and fun for the killer. Moments when the heart is to be jumping are replaced by the dull repetitive nature of characters walking into obvious traps.

Insanity completes the film. The same thing is done, and the same gruesome consequences are reaped to the point where the film goer is almost rooting for the killer to be finished with these high school kids so his story can be delved into. Hellfest is a B-rated horror film boasting a solid atmosphere and an interesting antagonist, but everything else pales in comparison.

