Homecoming Week is About to be Out Of This World  

Homecoming week is always one of the most anticipated weeks of fall semester, and for good reason. The entire week leading up to the Homecoming football game is packed with events, activities, and giveaways hosted by various groups on campus. Clubs and Organizations also set up tables around campus during homecoming week. It’s a good idea to leave for class a little early and learn more about all that UWG has to offer.

This year the homecoming game falls on Oct. 19, but the festivities start on Wednesday October 9th. The theme for this year is “Out of This World”, and many events exhibit that. Make sure to mark your calendars so you don’t miss out on any of the fun!

Wednesday October 9

Homecoming pageant

Come find out who will represent UWG in the 2019 Homecoming Court

Time: 8 p.m Location: Campus Center Ballroom

Wednesday October 16

Wear Red Get Fed

All you have to do is wear red, and lunch is free!

Time: Noon – 2 p.m Location: Campus Center Ballroom

Rolling into Orbit – Glow Skate Event

First 200 students there get a free T- shirt!

Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Location: Campus Center Ballroom

Thursday October 16

Banner & Sidewalk Chalk Contest

Show off your UWG Spirit with a banner or a sidewalk chalk masterpiece! Judging starts at noon.

Time: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Location: Campus Center Ballroom

UWG’s 37th Annual A-Day (to give West)

Students, Staff, Alumni, and community members are invited to join Mr. and Mrs. A- Day for breakfast. Updates will be given regarding the A-Day Campaign. Since 1982, ‘A Day to Give West’ has been the largest giving campaign to our University’s Annual Fund.

Time: 8:00 am-11:30 am Location: Campus Center

If you are interested in Volunteering at A-Day – https://forms.gle/qcQrV5FYWDn7qAkv5

Float into the Night – Glow Parade

Sororities and Fraternities as well as many other student organizations spend weeks designing floats to ride in the parade. The Homecoming Court representatives will be included in the parade among many other UWG students and faculty. West GA cheer will be walking through the parade doing cheers and stunts. If you are lucky you may even see Wolfie! Parade Begins: 7:30pm

Location: Starts at the Colosseum and goes all the way through Greek Village

Friday October 18

Build-a-Wolfie

Come build your own Wolfie the mascot stuffed animal!

Time: Noon – 1:30 p.m. Location: Outside of the Campus Center

Nursing Reception and Alumni Panel

Join students and faculty for a reception and then a presentation by eminent UWG Nursing alumni.

Time: 3:30 p.m – 5:00 p.m Location: Nursing Building Lobby

Contact: melissam@westga.edu

Blast Off! – Presidential 5K Race

This is the annual 5k run benefiting need based scholarships at UWG. Race registration is only $15 for students, and includes a T-shirt.

Time: 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m Location: Love Valley

A Dazzling Display – Bonfire, Pep-Rally, and Fireworks

Join in on the tradition for the third annual campus bonfire and fireworks! This is the last event before game day.

Time: 7 p.m Location: Love Valley

Saturday October 19 –

HOMECOMING GAME DAY

The Game Starts at 2:00 p.m against the West Florida Argonauts, but many students start tailgating much earlier. The Hill outside of the football stadium will be open for tailgating prior to the game, but cleared out before Kickoff. The game will include a halftime show from the Marching Band, followed by the announcing off our 2019 Homecoming King and Queen.

