I Prevail’s True Power Tour Rocked The Tabernacle

On 09/28, I Prevail brought their tour for their newest album, True Power, to the Tabernacle. Along with Pierce the Veil, Fit For A King and Australian band, Yours Truly, they rocked the Tabernacle to the ground. Each band came with its own unique sound that the fans truly loved.



Yours Truly, a band based out of Sydney, Australia, has been the first show in the lineup on the True Power tour. Their stage presence and songs made the crowds go wild. Screams of “I love you” could be heard from the front of the floor crowd. Their music was boppy and well-versed. I personally had never heard of them before this show but I greatly enjoyed listening to them. I will be looking forward to listening to their newest album.

Fit For A King came after Yours Truly. Their show rocked and drew in a larger crowd. Out of all their band mates, their bassist Ryan O’Leary really brought the show. He was dead set on spinning while playing his guitar. He is a legend! Their songs were amazing and I really enjoyed their set. I hope to see them again someday here in little old Atlanta.



Since I Prevail is the headliner, the next band to bring excitement to the stage was Pierce The Veil. They are much larger than I Prevail and the crowd was packed onto the floor. As I made my way into the photo pit before the band began, I noticed a girl was screaming. At first, I was not sure why then screams of “she can’t breathe! Help!” echoed in front of me. A patron was being crushed by the crowd. To my surprise, the security guard in her vicinity was not aware someone needed help. I looked at the guard before he took action to help her. It should not have taken as long as it did to help the girl. Thankfully she was okay and escorted out by EMTs.



After that fiasco, the band rolled out. They kicked a** and made their presence known. It would seem there is a trend here; their bassist, Jamie Preciado, had the most enthusiasm and really brought the action. They played some of their most iconic songs as well as new ones for their latest album. The crowd went wild with each song they played. It was disappointing after their last song when most of the crowd left before I Prevail came on stage.



While the stage was being set up for I Prevail and the crowd was filtering out, I overheard someone say a bunch of patrons were dropped after the last song was played. I was working the show so I did not see the number of crowd surfers who were dropped and do not know the exact amount. I did see several EMTs in the crowd after Pierce the Veil. This was another disappointing sight to see. As few started filing back in, the stage was set for I Prevail.

At last, I Prevail came on stage beginning with “There’s Fear In Letting Go.” While there was a much smaller crowd for I Prevail, the ground was shaking inside of the photo pit. Patrons were singing along to every single song. They played one of their well-known songs “Hurricane”, bringing back memories for many fellow emos like myself. They also played what happens to be my favorite song “Body Bag” off of their True Power album. The show was amazing, as usual from I Prevail. It was thrilling to see them live once again.



After all, is said and done, the concert went well. I would say that not all the security guards were as unaware as the one mentioned earlier; almost all of them were paying attention to the crowd surfers and their surroundings. This was my first experience as a photo pass holder and my second experience reporting on an event this large. I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to reporting on more events like this. Rock on!

