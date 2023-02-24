Irish Bread Pub Review

Douglas Salter

If you’re looking for old taste and classic favorites, look no further than Carrollton’s local Irish Bread Pub. The Irish Bread Pub has been located in downtown Adamson Square for decades, serving up good food, cold beer and friendly service to the Carrollton area. The Pub has a decently large menu featuring sandwiches, burgers, bowls, famous pub entrees and more. I ventured therelast week with some friends to enjoy some fellowship and food.

For my appetizer I started with some chips and queso. The chips came in a variety of colors including red and green. They are served with some white queso dip. The chips were bland, so I added some salt to give them some flavor. Interestingly enough, each chip tasted slightly different because of the food coloring. The queso, however, was creamy and delicious. It was a very thick cheese and gave the chips some extra layers on top for a pretty good taste. It was nothing special, but nonetheless, the chips and queso made for a good appetizer.

For my main course, I decided to go with their famous pub sandwich. The Bread Pub had many good looking sandwiches, including the Blackened Salmon Sandwichand The French Dipper. The French Dipper is roast beef sauteed in au jus, covered in provolone, and served on a hoagie roll.

Ultimately, I decided to go with the Lucky Bird Sandwich. The Lucky Bird Sandwich is grilled turkey breast, bacon and cheddar cheese. The sandwich also included Guinness BBQ sauce, and is served on a hoagie roll. I got an insider from a friend in the kitchen who said the turkey is the best meat they cook and he was not wrong. The turkey was fantastically grilled and everything mixedso well together in the sandwich. The bacon was juicy and crispy, and the cheddar cheese was perfectly melted. However, the Guinness BBQ sauce is what made the sandwich. The sweet and tangy sauce ensured the turkey did not go dry and it went well with everything it touched. The hoagie roll was nicely toasted and encapsulated all the flavors of The Lucky Bird.

However, the biggest disappointment of my time at The Pub was the fries. I ordered a serving to go with my sandwich and I made a bad choice. They were nothing special. There was no seasoning and barely any salt. The fries were soggy and fell apart. To top it all off, they were cold before I could even finish them. If I come back, I am certainly picking a different side dish.

In general, The Irish Bread Pub is a great environment, but the food can be hit or miss. Some of my food was incredible, while other parts of my meal were disappointing. Additionally, the pub could be a little overpriced for the average college student. My sandwich came out to be $13.20 and including my appetizer, side and drink my total was around $25, plus tip. Overall, when comparing the environment, food and price I give The Irish Bread Pub a 7/10. My advice is to take account of the specifics on the menu. This is certainly a place I would not pick, but I would not complain if someone asked to go there.

