Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t Wraps Pp it’s First Season

Rap Sh!t, an eight-episode comedy season directed by Issa Rae, has been picked up by HBO Max. After her previous hit show Insecure, which also aired on HBO, ended after five seasons last year, there were high hopes for this new comedy series. The pilot episode of Rap Sh!t premiered on HBO on July 21 and the final episode premiered on Sept. 1.

Rae is well-known for her writing and stars in her own show. She was nominated for two Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Television Series as well as two Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

Rap Sh!t was inspired by Insecure. It follows two old high school friends who form a rap group in Miami, Fl. Shawna (Aida Osman) is a hotel receptionist and Mia (KaMillion) is a single mother and makeup artist.

Shawna also is a rapper with a message. In the past, she did her rap videos in face masks before their group went viral in a drunken video called “Seduce and Scheme.” She felt that her message was more important than her appearance.

Mia on the other hand was a hustler, working two jobs. In addition to her makeup artist duties, she maintained an OnlyFans page.

After a run in at Shawna’s job, the two reconnected and decided to form what was soon to be an aspiring hot rap group in Miami.

This series heavily relies on social media; the show uses apps such as FaceTime, Instagram live, stories and comments to assist in the narrative of the show. This strategy seemed questionable at first. After a few episodes, however, this tied in well with societal norms, making the show feel more at home for Gen Z individuals.

The social media aspect of the episodes gives the show an authenticity that many other shows lack. Being famous nowadays, just like in the show, is determined by how much you network yourself. Some prime examples are Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.

This series also aims to assist young women in navigating the challenges of black womanhood. Similar to Insecure, the show features black women attempting to find their place in society. It adheres to society norms and tells a meaningful story about two black women navigating daily struggles. The only difference between the two is that the characters in the new show are younger and on a different career path.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger, with Mia considering a new relationship and Shawna being summoned by the police after operating a credit card scam throughout the season.

All of this happens as the group was on the verge of breaking up with Mia and Shawna ending their friendship just before they go on tour.

HBO Max announced the renewal of Rap Sh!t for a second season on Sept. 12.

