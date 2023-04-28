Lewis Capaldi Gets Real on “How I’m Feeling Now”

Jamie Cochran

Lewis Capaldi is an international singer-songwriter known for his heartfelt lyrics and soulful voice. His rise to fame is the subject of a new Netflix documentary: “How I’m Feeling Now,” released on April 5. It is a compelling and intimate portrait of his struggles to fame and living with anxiety and Touretts.

One of the most compelling aspects of the documentary is its honesty and vulnerability. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter never shies away from his emotions and speaks openly in the documentary about his battle with anxiety and self-doubt. He opens up about the pressure of success, his fear of not living up to the expectations set by his debut album and his worries about how fans and critics will receive his new music.

Capaldi was born in Glasgow, Scotland where he began producing music in 2017. His debut single, “Bruises,” quickly gained popularity and helped establish his fan base. Capaldi’s breakthrough came in 2018 with the release of his single “Someone You Loved,” which topped the charts in several countries and earned him international recognition. His music is known for its emotional depth and powerful vocals. The film, directed by Joe Pearlman, explores Capaldi’s relationship struggles and mental state, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes lookat Capaldi’s life and career.

Capaldi’s music is often compared to Ed Sheeran and Adele and he claims that both artists greatly influence him. His music is described as a mix of pop, rock and alternative genres. Capaldi’s music has resonated with audiences worldwide, particularly younger listeners who relate to his honest and vulnerable lyrics. In addition, his relatable and down-to-earth personality has made him a popular figure among young people and helped him connect with his fans on a deeper level.

Throughout the film, we see Capaldi working on his new album and the creative process behind it. Viewers witness him working with his producer as they brainstorm and experiment with different sounds and arrangements.

Capaldi speaks honestly about the pressures he feels living up to the music industry’s expectations. He talks about the toll that touring takes on his mental health and the fears he faces before going on stage. Yet, despite the pressures of fame and life challenges, Capaldi remains groundedand authentic with a great sense of humor and a playful personality.

The documentary highlights Capaldi’s Tourette syndrome and the challenges he faces. During the film, Capaldi opens up about living with Tourette’s and how stress and anxiety can trigger it. He speaks candidly about how Tourette’s has affected his life and hopes to inspire others to pursue their passions.

Overall, “How I’m feeling now” is a moving and insightful documentary that offers a unique look at the life of a rising young star.His honesty and vulnerability make the film a powerful and relatable viewing experience describing the resilience and creativity required to continue making music under his challenging circumstances.

“How I’m Feeling Now” is a must watch for anyone interested in the creative process behind making music. The documentary is a powerful and honest look into the life of a talented artist who struggles with the pressure of success while dealing with anxiety making the film relatable and inspiring. His documentary is sure to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

