Luke Combs’ climb to fame

Luke Combs has become one of country music’s most recognized names over the past few years, and he is only continuing to grow. His rise to fame began when he released his debut album This One’s for You in the summer of 2017, and it became the highest-selling country album of 2018.

The hit song “When It Rains It Pours” blew up on the radio and the song continued to climb the charts until it finally reached number one in early October 2017. He has continued to top more charts, sell out more arenas and break more records in his first two years in the industry. His success has taken off more than many well-known country artists who have been around for decades, and he was invited to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry and performed there this summer.

This One’s for You spent 44 weeks at number one on Top Country Albums, breaking the record for the longest reign at the top of that chart by a male artist. He was also nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist of the Year. Just this past week, his song “Beautiful Crazy” won him Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards.

Combs’ fans have had one exciting week to say the least. In addition to his first CMA award this past Wednesday, he released his new album, What You See Is What You Get just five days prior. The album includes 17 songs, five of which had been previously released on Comb’s recent EP, The Prequel. This album also includes great features from other artists such as Eric Church and Brooks & Dunn.

The album focuses on his love life and experiences with relationships and features many references to his now-fiancée Nicole Hocking. It has continued to climb the charts since the morning it released and is not projected to stop anytime soon.

