Easter morning, April 16, Midway Church will be having a worship service on campus at the University of West Georgia Coliseum. The doors will open at 9:30 a.m and the worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Having a worship service at the university will be something new for Midway Church. The church thought doing so would be a good idea to spread the word of Christ to others and hopefully find people who would want to join their church.

“Easter has always been a day that celebrates the word new,” said Ben McAdams, Media Coordinator.

He explained how since Easter is the day to celebrate new things in life, Midway Church wants to experience something different by having worship service at the university. “We celebrate new life in Christ; we celebrate new chances to show his love to those around us, and we celebrate new ways to share the Gospel,” said McAdams.

Midway Church welcomes everyone to the service to enjoy the celebration.

“If you call Midway Church home, or if you don’t have a church home yet, we invite you to come be a part of this special day,” said McAdams.

Visitors will be able to park in The Coliseum parking lot, the Bookstore parking lot and Tyus Hall parking lot. The shuttle busses at UWG will be available throughout the day to take the guests from where they parked to The Coliseum. The Coliseum provides 14 sections of seating for a huge crowd. Majority of the seats are standard bleacher sitting, but the lower levels contain chair-back seating. Accessible seating for people who fall under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) will be available in the coliseum as well. ADA seating is located at the top of the building. Operation Assistants will be present dressed in red shirts to help anybody that requires ADA seating.

Midway Church will also allow children to be a part of the worship service with their families. For those with smaller children, there will be a family room available for children that may not want to sit through the whole worship service. Each child that decides to go in the family room will receive an Easter coloring book to keep the busy during the service.

Midway Church wants the best experience for their guests, but certain items are prohibited such as noisemakers, balloons, firearms, hover boards, alcohol and outside foods. Food will be provided at both concession stands in The Coliseum throughout the day.

For college students that are unable to go home for Easter, having Easter at The Coliseum will be very convenient. Midway Church could become a new church home for several people who take the chance to see how they worship. Not only would this be a new experience for some guests; it will also be new for Midway Church. The church is ready for the new way of celebrating Easter and they hope to be able to do it again next year.

