Morgan Wallen Continues to Break Country Music Charts

Popular country music artist Morgan Wallen performed hits from his new album “Dangerous” at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds in Rome, Georgia on Nov. 6 and 7. He performed alongside artists Hardy and Ernest throughout the show.

The show was just one stop on Wallen’s stops on his “Dangerous” tour, which features shows across the U.S. The tour is to promote his new album titled “Dangerous” which was released Jan. 8, 2021. Wallen’s team extended the concert making it two nights, after the first show sold out so quickly. The show attracted thousands of guests to Rome for the two- night event.

Wallen performed one of his most well-known songs titled “More Than My Hometown”. This song is Wallen describing how much he truly loves someone. The song continues with Wallen singing about all that he loves. Wallen performed other hits such as “Sand in my Boots”, “Still Going Down”, “Flower Shops” and “The Way I Talk.”

Wallen’s set entertained the crowd with his stage presence throughout the shows. Wallen claimed fame as country music’s next rising star with over four billion on demand streams, four consecutive chart toppers and multi-platinum certifications.

In May 2020, Wallen was arrested for disorderly conduct after being kicked out of a Kid Rock restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee. His performance on Saturday Night Live was cancelled after the discovery he was not following proper COVID-19 protocol. In February 2021, a video was released where Wallen used a racial slur. The outlash resulted in the suspension of Wallen from his record label “indefinitely”, Big Loud and Republic Records.

Wallen publicly stated he “fully accepted any penalties I’m facing” in February. Despite the controversy that has surrounded Wallen, Wallen released his second album “Dangerous”, which gained immense popularity. “Dangerous” spent ten weeks on Billboard’s 200 chart. This album features over 30 songs such as “Somebody’s Problem”.

Wallen will continue to tour the new album for the remainder of the year and into 2022.

Comments

comments