NAACP Gives Back to Community

On an early Saturday morning, the NAACP community service group traveled to Douglas County’s The Pantry to help give out groceries to 200 families in need. The members were able to bring joy to those whose current conditions that may be bleak.

“Seeing the smile on the people’s faces made getting up at 5:30 a.m. worth it,” said Victor President, NAACP member. “Once we arrived we attended a meeting prior to the actual service, and the coordinator spoke about what the event was, what to expect, how to handle certain procedures and why smiling and being kind to customers was very vital to their experience.”

The message the coordinator delivered to kick start the day propelled the event to a smooth and successful day. However, there was a group leader named Ms. Marsha that kept everyone loose through the morning.

“Ms. Marsha spoke to everyone, including the customers and kept everyone loose and made everyone smile,” said NAACP community coordinator Chalis Crockett. “She also would ask the customers if they had anything to pray for and left them with hugs.”

With volunteers like Ms. Marsha, if someone did not know how to interact with the customers, she was going to lead by example as well as be efficient in the process of getting the customer in the right area for the workers to deliver them their needs.

“I always enjoy doing community service with my fellow members,” said Crockett. “Not only do I enjoy the fellowship but every time we do something for the community, it makes me feel good to help change lives and that’s what it’s all about.”

Hearing stories about how far a simple smile can go for someone that is going through a lot of unneeded stress in their life was more than enough of a reason to give more than 100% to those in need, despite the early rise.

On an early Saturday morning, the NAACP community service group traveled to Douglas County’s The Pantry to help give out groceries to 200 families in need. The members were able to bring joy to those whose current conditions that may be bleak.

“Seeing the smile on the people’s faces made getting up at 5:30 a.m. worth it,” said Victor President, NAACP member. “Once we arrived we attended a meeting prior to the actual service, and the coordinator spoke about what the event was, what to expect, how to handle certain procedures and why smiling and being kind to customers was very vital to their experience.”

The message the coordinator delivered to kick start the day propelled the event to a smooth and successful day. However, there was a group leader named Ms. Marsha that kept everyone loose through the morning.

“Ms. Marsha spoke to everyone, including the customers and kept everyone loose and made everyone smile,” said NAACP community coordinator Chalis Crockett. “She also would ask the customers if they had anything to pray for and left them with hugs.”

With volunteers like Ms. Marsha, if someone did not know how to interact with the customers, she was going to lead by example as well as be efficient in the process of getting the customer in the right area for the workers to deliver them their needs.

“I always enjoy doing community service with my fellow members,” said Crockett. “Not only do I enjoy the fellowship but every time we do something for the community, it makes me feel good to help change lives and that’s what it’s all about.”

Hearing stories about how far a simple smile can go for someone that is going through a lot of unneeded stress in their life was more than enough of a reason to give more than 100% to those in need, despite the early rise.

“Helping others who really need it is what it’s all about, you never know when you or your loved ones will need some help, said President. “So it’s better to sow your good seeds and possibly reap your harvest of kindness later.

“Helping others who really need it is what it’s all about, you never know when you or your loved ones will need some help, said President. “So it’s better to sow your good seeds and possibly reap your harvest of kindness later.

Comments

comments