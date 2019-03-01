NBS: Helping Students Make Professional Connections

The National Broadcasting Society-National Electronic Media Association (NBS-AERho) is an organization that helps students make professional connections by provides an opportunity to build their skills in video, writing, and production.

Each year, NBS-AERho has bridged the gap between students and alumni by finding ways to engage with alumni through the use of social media. NBS-AERho has become the mainstay for offering tips to students on how to maintain professionalism and establishing connections with major professionals.

“We did workshops in the past. I remember when I was just a member they had workshops on how to do a resume and how to do a business card,” said Destinee Berry, newly appointed NBS-AERho President. “That really helped me for Media Day because I felt like from a freshman to sophomore I didn’t have a reason to go, but by the time I went through the workshops NBS was having, I felt more confident in going to Media Day.”

Alumni have benefitted from the foundation NBS-AERho has built between students and media professionals.

“Over the course of my involvement with NBS, not only did I learn how to connect with Mass Communications students, but students across majors and organizations,” said Anisa Breneè, Radio Personality and Entertainment Host. “NBS prepared me for days like Media Day where I was in environments with people from various career backgrounds, specifically media. NBS taught all of us involved how to utilize one another’s strengths in order to curate great events, produce amazing content and bridge the gap between students and alumni. Today, I am forever grateful for the learnings I’ve gotten from NBS and still apply them to my everyday work and personal life.”

NBS-AERho has the pleasure of hosting notable alumni at this year’s Media Day, but the real stars of the show are the students showcasing amazing work right now. The National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition has named seven finalists from UWG student produced media in categories such as Audio News Package, Video Feature Segment and Student Academic Paper.

“I have to give props to the professors who helped teach and train the students who presented this work, as well as the professional staff,” said Dr. Bradford Yates, Interim Chair and Professor of Mass Communications. “And to the students obviously for doing work that is on a national level, competing against Miami and Oklahoma and Nebraska. It’s great that we’re able to have that many submissions this year.”

NBS-AERho is working towards more accomplishments on a national level and getting more students involved in the organization.

“With the National Competition the hope is that we get more and more entries, we want members to submit and as many productions that we can put forth,” said Yates. “NBS-AERho as a whole is looking to expand and help others gain the opportunity to maintain connections with professionals and be a helping hand to freshmen and sophomores coming in hoping to accomplish the same.”

With new leadership in place, NBS-AERho hopes to have a lasting impression on current students and first time Media Day attendees.

