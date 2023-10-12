NITWITS Improv Group Cracks Crimes With Comedy

A crime committed, a suspect on the loose and a barrel of laughs. One of these things is not like the other, but they will come together in harmony through an improv comedy show held at a local theater company.

The Newnan Improv Troupe with Intelligent Talented Stooges (NITWITS) is an improv comedy group associated with the Newnan Theatre Company. The group started in 2008 and has been going strong for 15 years, with 8-10 shows per season.

“There are 16 of us,” says Improv Director Olivia Ratliff. “We have a wide range of ages, life experiences and genders. It’s a good mix of people.”

Every season, themes are set by the group, and members can pitch ideas. Hosts will be chosen if approved and all involved will assist in the show’s rehearsal. The show, CSI: Newnan, was pitched months prior by Assistant Improv Director Crystal Lynn Booth, who will host with fellow NITWITS member Bert Lyons III.

With the Murder Mystery show heavily relying on guessing games and scene work between partners, the improv group must perfect their skills. Rehearsals take place every Saturday, for three hours, the NITWITS develop strategies for the overall structure of the show.

“It starts months ahead of time so we know what games we are good at and what games are new and need to rehearse more,” says Booth. “It’s very hard to rehearse for improv because it is improv, but you have to know the basics of the game, so whatever’s thrown at you, you can handle.”

The show’s structure mimics the ones seen in crime podcasts that have risen in popularity recently. After a crime is committed in town, a group of friends are trying to solve the mystery. Even though the show will make fun of the typical tropes found in both crime-related auditory and visual entertainment, the group still wants the show to be rooted in realism. Booth has been in talks with crime professionals to give the show a sense of reality.

“I’ve been in contact with Newnan PD,” says Booth. “Newnan PD is gonna help us out.”

Of course, with every improv show, there is a level of audience participation. However, the NITWITS are taking involvement to a new level.

“CSI has a lot of audience participation, and the audience and games in the first half are writing the second half of the show,” says Booth. “They will choose locations, activities and topics. Before the show, they are going to choose our suspect’s names.”

The show will feature the group’s current lineup, who will play the roles of the suspects. The hosts and the audience will play the part of the podcasters. The NITWITS are hopeful for a nice cohesive story in the end, but with improv, the outcome is always a little unknown.

“We don’t know the crime, we don’t know when…we don’t know how,” says Booth. “Means, motive and opportunity will be picked in the first act of the show. It’s a crime mad lib.”

If you think you have what it takes, CSI: Newnan will be performed at the Newnan Theatre Company on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Visit the theater website for more information.