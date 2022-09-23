Painting Night Brings Students Together for Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage month started out strong on UWG’s campus. On Sept. 15, Center for Student Involvement, Latino Cultural Society, Hispanic-Latino Ambassadors, Lambda Theta Alpha Sorority Inc. and Lambda Theta Phi Fraternity Inc. came together to throw a Latinx Painting party to celebrate.

“We’re all collaborating to bring everyone together and have a good night,” said student Pedro Vega, President of the Hispanic-Latino Ambassadors club. “We’re gonna paint, have fun, dance to music and eat free food. It’s the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, so it’s a big deal for us and we want to express and show off our culture and backgrounds and differences.”

The event was a success. Students from all backgrounds came to eat delicious nachos while listening to upbeat Latin music. The event provided miniature canvases to paint and pre-drawn coloring pages. Students had the opportunity to learn about the history surrounding the Hispanic-Latinx community including important figures, cultural symbols and traditions for the group.

Hispanic Heritage Month began as a week-long celebration in 1968, according to the US department of Education. It was expanded to a month long in 1988 and annually runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. This nationally recognized month provides a space for those of Hispanic heritage to celebrate their ancestors, culture and history.

Vega represents one of the clubs on campus that provides agency to students of Hispanic heritage. He is proud to be a part of an organization that supports his community and is a place where he can feel at home.

“We host a lot of events throughout the semester so we can get students from different cultures or backgrounds to get involved on campus and get to make new friends,” said Vega. “On the admissions side, we help out with any questions or concerns they have, like FASFA, financial aid, housing, scholarships.

“I’m a first-generation college attendee, and I did have a hard time filling out the application,” continued Vega. “[I didn’t] know what a scholarship was or even what a major was. So, we started this organization to help target the community and help them grow and have a better understanding of the university system.”

“Para mi gente, les mando un saludo y gracias por todo,” said Vega.

(English: For my people, I send you a greeting and I am thankful for everything!)

