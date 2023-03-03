Paramore Breaks Their Silence with New Album

Emma Swales

Paramore made a return after a six-year break with the release of their newest album, “This is Why.” The album was released on Feb. 10, kicking off 2023 with ten new songs. Countless fans have awaited Paramore’s return to music, and they did not disappoint.

“This is Why” stays true to the band’s original edgy style while also incorporating a new-wave pop rhythm. They created an album packed full of nostalgia straight from the post-punk era of the early 2010s.

The first five songs jump-start the album with fast-paced instrumentals along with Hayley Williams’ unique vocals. Songs like “The News” and “This is Why” contain powerful lyrics written by Williams accompanied by a heavy backbeat from drummer Zac Farro. Paramore’s lyrics face the feeling of discomfort and anxiety that comes with growing older and detail the hardships of living in a post-quarantine society. The album seemed to portray a coming-of-age story, beginning with the first song “This is Why” and finishing with the last, “Thick Skull.” Each song worked together perfectly to tell the narrative of becoming an adult dealing with negative emotions and relationships, and finally finding peace within yourself. Even though these lyrics carry a lot of weight, the instrumentals uphold the album’s positive feel.

Halfway through the album, the songs begin to slow down and the band begins to venture into a new sound. Williams found comfort in tone and cadence while still maintaining her easily recognizable booming voice. Songs such as “Crave” and “Liar” feel slower and reflect aspects of new-wave pop. Taylor York, the band’s current guitarist, helped solidify this sound by incorporating a light tone and an introspective feel. These songs are different from Paramore’s usual emo-punk style and accurately show their ability to execute any tune perfectly.

So far, the album has seemed to be very popular with Paramore fans on all music platforms. Their surprising return has been monumental in the alternative community and has reignited the spark of grungy pop-punk music. The album’s title song “This is Why,” has reached over 40 million listens on Spotify and has made its way up the charts. “Running out of Time,” the third song featured on the album, is pulling in second with nearly 8 million listens so far.

Although the band experimented with new sounds and styles, I believe that Paramore still carries the same energy as they did when they released their first album in 2005. Williams’ distinct vocals, Farro’s supporting rhythm and York’s melodic sound came together to create a unique masterpiece.

Overall, I would rate the album a 9/10. My three favorite songs were “Figure 8,” “Crave” and “Liar.” I believe “This is Why” is the perfect comeback for the band Paramore. They surprised their fans by expanding theirmusical style, while also maintaining a feeling of nostalgia. This album will be the perfect soundtrack for the upcoming summer and will continue to grow on the charts. Whichever genre you prefer, I guarantee that “This is Why” is an album worth listeningto.

