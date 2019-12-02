Popeyes and Chick-Fil-A: How Chicken Sandwiches can Make a Difference

With hunger and urgency, people line up around the corner to get a taste of what Popeyes calls the best chicken sandwich ever created. For just $3.99, you can taste what they call heaven on earth, but is that really the case?

On Aug. 12, Popeyes released its famous chicken sandwich to the public. They compared themselves to Chick-Fil-A, which drew many customers in to assess it. Chick-Fil-A is known not only for their chicken, but for their service as well.

“The sandwich was pretty good, but I won’t ever go back to that madness,” said Ben Tom, a customer of Popeyes. “No one can beat Chick-Fil-A’s service.”

Many customers have been engaging with Popeyes, but not in an organized manner. People have been seen fighting over this sandwich, including fist fights, body slams and even damaging their own car to be first in line. Customers can find themselves standing in line forever at Popeyes, or having to protect yourself from unneeded violence, and ultimately chaos to just try this chicken sandwich. Why does Chick-Fil-A not have this problem?

Chick-Fil-A was created by Truett Cathy with the intentions of offering more than just a chicken sandwich. When customers arrive, they are greeted with a smiling face and helpful customer service. Chick-Fil-A even has a phrase for customers after they purchase or need help, “My pleasure.” Chick-Fil-A is also recognized for their fast and organized drive thru. Customers can also see their local Chick-Fil-A rally around a local community event or offer support where the community needs it.

These events that are affecting the Popeye’s chicken sandwich is a great representation of how the world wants pleasure now. It is a representation of how some people do not care who or what they hurt to get instant gratification. Plowing down people, breaking in line and causing destruction, or body slamming someone, all for a chicken sandwich. If the world cared more about others, would or could we be like Chick-Fil-A?

It is a simple as greeting people with a friendly smile or helping others when they need it. Chick-Fil-A is a business that more people should consider to be heroic and admirable. If we were more like Chick-Fil-A, would there be less hate and violence? Many people live their life with a Popeyes mindset, greed and aggression. If the situation is not pleasing or helpful, many people shy away from the opportunity to be supportive. What will it take for the world to understand Chick-Fil-A customer service is a way of life and not just a business rule.

