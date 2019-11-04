POWERing through the final season

Power Season 6 looks set to have an epic midseason finale, which will see Ghost’s (Omari Hardwick) enemies closing in on him. Though it may seem unlikely that the Starz show will kill off its main character with five episodes left to go, Ghost’s chances of survival are getting smaller and smaller every week as he makes more and more enemies. Power showrunner Courtney Kemp has also hinted that his days may be numbered.

Though we have often seen Ghost face off against one major threat, tackling four credible threats against his life at once may be too much for him to handle. Episode 9, “Scorched Earth,” shows Tommy (Joseph Sikora), Tasha (Naturi Naughton), Dre (Rotimi) and Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr) all say aloud that they are ready to kill Ghost.

As threats push in from every side, the episode promo sees Ghost unable to accept how much danger he’s in. As the trailer shows us shots of every person out to kill him, including not only Tariq, Tasha and Tommy but also Rashad (Laurenz Tate) and Dre (Rotimi), we hear Ghost say, “No one can stop me.” This being Power, this very likely means he is about to be proven very wrong.

Ghost’s death is hinted at from the first lines of the teaser, when Ghost tells Tasha: “I’m sorry for the way things have turned out,” to which she replies: “Not as sorry as you’re gonna be.” Later in the trailer, Ghost clearly fears for his life, as we see him carrying a gun.

The series first aired starting all the way back in 2014. With five episodes left still to come next year, there’s bound to be a fair amount of twists and betrayals before Power goes out for good.

The show has won numerous awards since it first aired. In 2018, at the 49th NAACP the series won the Outstanding Drama Series, the Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Drama Series given to Omari Hardwick and Naturi Naughton.

The mid series finale is definitely a sight to see. But you need to make sure that you watch from the very beginning. Power is definitely a television show that needs to be watched from the beginning to get a better understanding as to why people would want to hurt Ghost.

As of right now Rotten Tomatoes have given the show up to this point a 54 percent out of 100. New episodes of Power come on at 9 p.m. every Sunday on the Starz network.

Comments

comments